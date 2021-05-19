Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi will travel to Gujarat, Diu to take stock of the damage caused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the damage caused in these two locations due to Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone, which ravaged the west coast of the country, hit Gujarat on Tuesday. The PM will leave Delhi at 9:30 a.m., ANI news agency reported. It will land in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and conduct an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva. He will also chair a review meeting in Ahmedabad after the investigation, ANI said.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on Cylcone Tauktae

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Gujarat on Wednesday to conduct an aerial survey of areas in Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The Prime Minister will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and senior state officials later in Ahmedabad, ”Gujarat’s marketing director said in a tweet.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state. According to ANI, this is the strongest cyclonic storm to hit Gujarat since 1998.

The cyclone also impacted weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are among the states likely to experience heavy rains in the coming hours. However, the intensity of the cyclone will diminish within a few hours.

“The deep depression (remains of Tauktae) over the Gujarat region was centered at 11:30 p.m. IST on May 18, 2021, about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to gradually weaken into a depression over the next 6 hours, “India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.