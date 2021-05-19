I am with Palestine, humanity





The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is arguably the biggest new trend in the world in recent times. Many eminent personalities have had their say in the current crisis. Sultan of swing, Pakistani legend Wasim Akram took to Twitter and expressed his support for Palestine. Read also – Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 42 killed in Gaza in deadliest one-day attack, Netanyahu says fight continues | 10 points

“It doesn’t matter which side you’re on, or which team you support, it’s not a game, it’s war and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering, there is no will never have a winner, everyone has already lost! #IStandWithPalestine #IStandForHumanity, ”Akram tweeted. Also Read – When Imran Khan Almost Married To Bollywood Diva Rekha!

– Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 19, 2021

Even the Pakistani captain, World Cup winner and current Prime Minister, gave his support to Palestine.

I’m PM from Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/0Gpb9DxjJG

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 12, 2021

Babar Azam, Kagiso Rabada and Irfan Pathan are also among the many athletes who have also shown their support.

Prayers for the Palestinian people. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity. #PrayForPalestine # المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/NPCqRLmUA0

– Babar Azam (@ babarazam258) May 11, 2021

#PrayForPalestine

– Kagiso Rabada (@ KagisoRabada25) May 12, 2021

# PeaceForPalestineAndIsrael

– Kagiso Rabada (@ KagisoRabada25) May 15, 2021

As an athlete who plays cricket all over the world, I want to see this world out of war. I can’t see people getting killed in #Afghanistan and #Palestine. No crime is more heinous than the murder of a child. I want these kids to wake up to the sound of birds, not bombs. 🤲😥

– Rashid Khan (@ rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2021

If you have any humanity you won’t support what is happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity

– Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

In Gaza, an overcrowded coastal enclave of 2 million people, there are no air raid sirens or refuge. UN temporary shelters have come under attack in previous years of conflict. Over the past two days, Israeli airstrikes have brought down three huge towers housing major Hamas offices and some businesses after the IDF fired warning shots, allowing the occupiers to flee.

Fighter jets also aimed without warning at several apartment buildings, located in swarming neighborhoods where suspected Israeli militants lived. In all, more than 65 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 16 children. Among the dead were both activists and civilians, including at least two women and children who died in building strikes.

(With contributions from the agency)







