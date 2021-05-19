China overtakes the world when it comes to the environment

Henny Sender is Managing Director of BlackRock in Hong Kong and Senior Advisor to the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Earlier this month, one of China’s largest conglomerates held a conference in Beijing to discuss what the company plans to do to support the government’s environmental goals.

One by one, each of the company’s dozens of major subsidiaries, from its financial branches to its specialized steel manufacturing unit, announced ambitious goals.

Such events are now a part of business life in China. Beijing’s ambitious plans to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060 may be a top-down initiative by Xi Jinping himself, but it is widely adopted not only by the entities. most privileged economic sectors, but also by private entrepreneurs and civil society. at large.

Outside of China, however, there are many questions about the authenticity of Beijing’s commitment, as well as its ability to achieve its goals. Many analysts also wonder whether a commitment to greener growth inevitably means slower growth.

“China could be caught in conflicting economic development and emissions reduction goals,” Helen Qiao, chief Asia economist at Bank of America, noted in a recent report.

This is probably far too pessimistic. China is on track to overtake the rest of the world in all matters of a cleaner environment. One of Beijing’s most powerful tools is forcing companies to focus on environmental, social and corporate governance, which has become a major catalyst for higher quality growth, improving the standard of living of its people. and retaining its advantage as the world’s manufacturing workshop.

China will use recent technological advancements to make itself cleaner and greener, while maintaining its lead in value-added manufacturing.

Prior to last year, China spent 2.2 trillion yuan ($ 341 billion) annually on environment-related investments. From 2030, he plans to increase that figure to nearly 4 trillion yuan. Moreover, for every unit of gross domestic product, China has reduced its carbon emissions at an accelerating rate, which has led some economists to mistakenly suggest that growth in China is slowing.

Economists estimate that the switch to new technologies related to ESG could generate 40 million net new jobs.

China is already the global workplace for manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines, the guts of renewable energy that will inevitably replace fossil fuels, with its companies accounting for up to 80% of all global production. Given their scale, the cost of renewable energies is becoming more affordable and relatively attractive each year compared to coal.

China has equally ambitious targets for electric vehicles, as analysts estimate that 20% of all car sales will be electric by 2025, at a time when other major automakers elsewhere are even more invested in it. hybrid vehicles. Continued urbanization increasingly means smarter cities with new infrastructure such as widely available charging stations.

A Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5 electric vehicle is on display for sale in Shanghai on May 3: 20% of all car sales will be electric by 2025. © VCG / Getty Images

This is good news not only for China and its neighbors – and for the rest of the world. Today, the continent accounts for 29% of all global carbon emissions.

Climb a mountain today in the Alps of northern Japan and the new snow is covered by acid rain carried by easterly winds from thermal power plants across the sea. Indeed, many analysts envisioning toxic air, Polluted rivers and water shortages leading to drought and sandstorms, until recently, wondered whether China was on the verge of a tipping point towards environmental Armageddon.

But China has steadily reduced its dependence on coal, with subsequent carbon emissions expected to decline from their peak by 2030. In addition, China is already transforming its old economic sectors.

In the past, for example, steelmaking accounted for 17% of the country’s total emissions, or 5% of all global emissions, according to data from Goldman Sachs. But the combination of tough decrees on capacity reductions and cleaner technologies introduced in steel furnaces reduce those emissions over time. The same goes for aluminum and cement.

There will be winners and losers from these trends – beyond the newly unemployed coal miners who have somewhere between 2.7 million and 6 million workers. The fossil fuel rich regions in the heart of China will inevitably become poorer, leading to growing disparities with ever richer coastal provinces.

There will be failures among companies in discredited sectors – as well as in companies in the new economy that are poorly managed. It’s hard to imagine that every new electric car maker or battery producer will be successful. Inflation is already rising as new environmental regulations force cuts in commodity processing capacity, pushing up prices.

Yet even as China expresses these lofty goals, it still builds coal-fired power plants and – ironically – the processes involved in producing products like solar panels are not always in themselves the cleanest technology. Despite the inevitable pain, however, most Chinese believe the new gold is green, not oil.