Prime Minister Narendra Modi Appreciates Madhya Pradesh Corona Management Model | Bhopal news





Madhya Pradesh’s public participation model was the only state-level public participation model in presenting best practices to the Prime Minister, while all other best practices fell to the district level. BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday appreciated the model of public participation adopted by Madhya Pradesh for corona management.

Modi said crisis management groups have been formed at district, bloc and panchayat levels within the MP and representatives from all political parties have been included in the group. It is the best way to connect with the public.

Modi was interacting with state and district officials across the country via video conference regarding his experiences during the corona pandemic. Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the program practically from his residency.

By involving representatives of the public, we can use their energy in the fight against the crown, said Modi. The corona infection is spreading in villages, where manpower and public support are essential to deal with it.

The Prime Minister said that if other states also work like Madhya Pradesh in the direction of involving political parties in the fight against the crown, it will prove to be more effective.

In the virtual dialogue, information was shared on the strategy, the innovation adopted by the district authorities and the best practices adopted by the districts and states. Modi also touched on the program.

Information was given on the strategy adopted by collector Indore Manish Singh to fight the pandemic. Officials from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh, Patna, Dehradun, Chennai also shared their experiences under the program.

Briefing on the program, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said strategies adopted by districts and states based on local conditions can be replicated according to regional requirements.

A presentation was made by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on the status of Covid-19 in the country and best practices adopted by states and districts.

Along with this, public participation has also been received in the management and vaccination of Covid.

Chief Minister Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister for his advice in managing Covid-19.

Collector Indore Manish Singh said that, as instructed by Chief Minister Chouhan, popular support is sought at all levels of the battle against the crown in the state.

Crisis management groups exist at the district, bloc and panchayat levels.

These include the public representatives of all political parties. It was only with their initiative and cooperation that the “Janata curfew” was implemented, which helped to break the chain of infection. Public support was also sought for screening and testing. Singh also gave information about the precautions taken by the villagers to protect themselves against the corona in various activities through self-motivation. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

