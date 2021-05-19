US begins to ease Trump-era asylum restrictions on Mexican border facing legal challenges





Domingo Antonio Zeledon traveled for almost three weeks from his hometown of Nicaragua, leaving behind his wife and three youngest children to come to the United States with his 17-year-old son.

The 39-year-old could not support his family on an income equivalent to $ 5 a day. Even after crossing the border into the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and being tested for COVID-19 while in detention, he didn’t think he would be allowed to stay in the United States to seek asylum. Other migrants assured him that he would not.

I don’t know why I wasn’t kicked out like the rest, Zeledon said at a shelter in McAllen, Texas, last week as he prepared to leave for Wisconsin to join a friend and work in the construction.

As migrants face uncertainty over who is allowed to stay and who is not, the Biden administration is redefining how it uses the pandemic-related powers known as Title 42, named for a section of an obscure 1944 law that former President Donald Trump exploited effectively to end asylum as health officials sought to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Homeland Security Department confirmed on Tuesday it was taking action to ease asylum restrictions for more than a year that have led border officials to swiftly deport single adults and numerous migrant families with children. older people in the country. Unlike Trump, President Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied children.

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday the changes were the result of negotiations to settle a lawsuit the organization had filed in federal court in Washington, DC.

The Biden administration agreed to ultimately allow around 250 people a day to pass through southern border crossings to seek refuge in the United States. Homeland Security said it is working to streamline a system for identifying and lawfully processing particularly vulnerable people who justify humanitarian exceptions under the Title 42 ordinance. They will be allowed to seek humanitarian protection by through a consortium of non-governmental organizations after being tested for COVID-19.

About 2,000 people have already been exempted from deportation and allowed to enter the country to seek asylum or other forms of protection in the United States, said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt.

While these concessions will hopefully save lives, they are not a substitute for eliminating Title 42 and completely restoring asylum processing, Gelernt said.

The government has also stopped transporting migrant families from the Rio Grande Valley, the country’s busiest corridor for illegal crossings, to El Paso and San Diego for deportation to Mexico. The United States can resume flights if it deems the circumstances warrant it, both sides said.

Homeland Security said in a statement that flights were initially halted due to operational needs and negotiations resulted in an ongoing suspension.

Biden has been criticized by progressives for banning asylum from many and creating policies that encourage parents to send children across the border. Law enforcement-minded critics say exempting unaccompanied children from deportation has led to a number of registrations crossing the US-Mexico border and the further lifting of restrictions will invite many more. people to come.

Immigration supporters have stepped up pressure to end deportations completely, arguing that they cannot be defended solely for the sake of protecting public health. Migrants are typically deported to Mexico within two hours of being picked up by border patrol officers.

Administration officials insisted pandemic powers were in place for public health reasons, but were vague about the human asylum system Biden promised during his campaign. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers last week that improvements were needed.

It was a challenge for several years before the Trump administration, before the Obama administration, that the timeframe for settling asylum claims was too long, Mayorkas said. We need to shorten that, but not at the expense of allowing individuals to assert their legitimate rights by recovering from the trauma they may have suffered, and which so many, in fact, have suffered.

Melissa Crow, a lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said people on informal waiting lists to seek asylum at official border crossings with Mexico should be allowed to enter the United States. The Strauss Center at the University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday released a report that found nearly 19,000 migrants were on those waiting lists in eight Mexican border towns this month, a 15% increase from February.

As asylum seekers, these people are inherently vulnerable and should be covered by the consortium process, ”said Crow, who represents migrants on waiting lists in a federal trial in San Diego. But due to the lack of concerted outreach to these people from government or consortium organizations, most of them have no idea that the consortium process exists or that they might be eligible for it.

Border patrols, which made more than 173,000 encounters with migrants at the Mexican border in April, represented the highest level since April 2000, although the figures are not directly comparable, as more than six of the last ten months had been expelled. There are no legal consequences to being evicted, so many people try to cross multiple times.

Authorities met 17,171 children traveling alone in April, the highest number since an all-time high of 18,960 in March.

There were around 50,000 people met with families in April. About one in three families has been deported to Mexico. The rest were allowed to stay in the United States to seek asylum.

