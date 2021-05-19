Erdogan appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for Palestinian cause during meeting with Qureshi – Pakistan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey “appreciates Pakistan’s stance and efforts in support of the rights of oppressed Palestinians” during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Qureshi, who is on a diplomatic mission in Turkey to draw the attention of the international community to the worsening situation in Palestine, in turn appreciated Erdogan’s “clear and unambiguous position” on the Palestinian issues and occupied Kashmir, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. He also thanked the Turkish president for the country’s “constant and energetic support” to Pakistan in all international forums regarding the Kashmir issue. During the meeting, Qureshi and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation in Palestine, the statement said. Qureshi conveyed good wishes from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to Erdogan, saying that “the similarities in thought and vision” of the Turkish and Pakistani leaders were at the root of the stability of bilateral relations. The Turkish president expressed his joy at Qureshi’s visit, the OF statement said, adding that Erdogan reiterated that Turkey will host the 7th meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). A day earlier, Qureshi met with his Turkish counterpart to discuss ways to mobilize the international community to help stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. During the meeting, “it was reaffirmed that the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure the necessary measures to help cope with the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution,” OP said. . Qureshi briefed the Turkish Foreign Minister on the prevailing sentiment in Pakistan in favor of the Palestinian people, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly. While taking stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the preparations underway for the 7th session of the HLSCC. Following the meeting, Qureshi tweeted, “Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand side by side with the Palestinian people in their legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with borderless borders. ‘before 1967 and Al Quds Al Shareef as the capital. “

