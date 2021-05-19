Politics
Uttarakhand Congress displays banners asking PM Modi about vaccine shortage
Congress put up large banners outside its state office asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he exported coronavirus vaccines for the country’s children to other countries. Black banners with the question to the Prime Minister in bold white lettering hang on the perimeter wall of the Congress office here in the heart of the city, catching the attention of every passerby.
“Modi ji, Hamare bacchon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Modi ji, why did you send the vaccine for our children to foreign countries?) Read the banners that bear the names of the President of the Pradesh Congress, Pritam Singh, and the city President Lal Chand Sharma Similar banners recently appeared in Delhi, prompting the authorities to arrest those responsible for their establishment.
Delhi Police registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people under Articles 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by an official) of the IPC and other relevant sections for allegedly pasting the posters in several parts of the city amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Aam Aadmi party had confessed to putting up posters in many parts of Delhi criticizing the Prime Minister for the shortage of vaccines.
Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi had also criticized the police action and challenged the government to arrest them for raising questions about the export of vaccines. They had changed their profile photos on Twitter with the poster asking why the COVID vaccines were sent overseas.
When asked if similar action had been taken against them, the leaders of Congress replied that they were not afraid of anything. “Putting those who hang the banners behind bars will not suppress the questions asked by everyone,” said Mahanagar Congress President Lal Chand Sharma.
“The Modi government owes the whole country an explanation. It will have to explain why it sent six crore of COVID vaccines abroad when they were not sufficient for our own needs,” he said. he declares.
