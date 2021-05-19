Han Zheng attends and speaks at the Summit on Financing African Economies





On the evening of May 18, 2021, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier Han Zheng attended and spoke at the Summit on Financing African Economies in Beijing by liaison video. According to Han Zheng, China and Africa have formed a community with a common future and the two share a common stake, as President Xi Jinping said. Since COVID-19 hit the world, China has actively worked to help Africa and opened a new chapter by supporting each other across Africa. Han Zheng stressed that in the face of the pandemic, restoring and continuing development momentum in Africa is of vital importance. To this end, China is launching four initiatives: First, honoring promises to help ease debt pressure on Africa. China will fully implement the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and is ready to continue working with the international community to help ease the debt burden of African countries in accordance with the principle of “joint action. and fair burden “. China hopes that developed countries, multilateral financial institutions and trade creditors will take concrete steps. China supports the on-lending of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to low-income African countries in need by countries with a large reserve of SDRs. Second, to persist in a win-win cooperation to promote economic recovery in Africa. China supports international financial institutions and the private sector in expanding financing for Africa’s long-term development and strengthening infrastructure and capacity building, and helping African countries support economic development on an independent base. Third, follow the green development to push the transformation of Africa’s growth. China is ready to engage in dialogue and exchanges with other countries on the Great Green Wall project and to share useful experiences with them. Fourth, continue to overcome difficulties with Africa and promote equitable distribution of vaccines in Africa. China will continuously provide vaccine assistance to Africa and help promote the commercial purchase of vaccines by affected countries in China. He hopes that the international community, especially developed countries, can provide increased support and assistance to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in African countries. Initiated by France, the Summit on the financing of African economies was held online and offline and adopted the Summit Declaration on the financing of African economies.

