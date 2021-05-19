Batam cries out for the vaccine crisis for workers, Jokowi opens his voice!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today reviewed the implementation of vaccination against Covid-19 in PT Bintan Inti industrial zone, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands province. The visit of the Head of State to this region cannot be dissociated from the fact that the Riau Islands have recently been one of the areas with the highest increase in Covid-19 cases. The vaccination program itself is being implemented at 67 sites across the Riau Islands, with a total of 15,500 people receiving vaccine injections today. On this occasion, Jokowi had the chance to discuss with a number of representatives for the implementation of the vaccination. One of them, with the regional secretary of the city of Batam, Jefridin Hamid. In front of Jokowi through a video conference, Jefridin spoke about the main obstacle to vaccination in Batam City, namely the lack of availability of vaccines for industrial workers. “We hope to prioritize the provision of vaccines or self-help vaccines which are funded by legal entities or commercial entities,” Jefridin said on Wednesday (5/19/2021). Jefridin stressed that vaccinations for workers in the Batam region are currently badly needed to keep workers productive during the pandemic. In addition, Batam’s economy is driven by industrial zones. “Batam City has a total workforce of 392,819 in 2020. For foreign workers currently in Batam, 6,573 people. So the total workforce in Batam City, both local and foreign, reaches 399,392 people, “he said Hearing this hurdle, Jokowi acknowledged that the current supply of Gotong Royong vaccines is still limited by supply. However, the government guarantees that it will prioritize the vaccinations of industrial workers. “Our objective [pengadaan vaksin Gotong Royong] 30 million received the vaccine, but only 420,000 entered our country. Still very small, it’s a struggle. But later, I will prioritize Batam, especially for the industry, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



