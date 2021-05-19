Increased Confidence Covid Vaccines Work Against Variants Including Indian Strain

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (PENNSYLVANIA)

There is a growing belief that vaccines are effective against Indian coronavirus strain, Boris Johnson said in a push for efforts to maintain the June 21 date for further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Asked for questions from the first ministers, Mr Johnson said the latest data indicates that the shots work against all variants of the virus.

The release of the B1617.2 variant had cast doubt on next month’s plans to ease remaining restrictions in England but Mr Johnson said there was no conclusive evidence suggesting a deviation from the roadmap.

In another sign of optimism, the Prime Minister Told Deputies Wednesday: We looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House that we are increasingly convinced that the vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant.

Mr Johnson thanked residents of the Indian variant hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn for showing up in record numbers to receive a hit.

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “Under these circumstances, why did the Prime Minister choose on Monday to ease travel restrictions? by moving 170 countries or territories to the orange list? “

The Prime Minister said the UK had “one of the strongest border regimes in the world”, adding that 43 countries were on the red list.

He added: “If you are traveling to an Amber List country for an emergency, any extreme reason you have to, when you come back you not only have to pay for all the tests, but you have to self-isolate for 10 days – we’re going to watch it, we watch it, and people who fail to comply with quarantine can face fines of up to 10,000 ”.

Sir Keir said “absolute clarity” was needed on whether or not people should visit the Amber List countries before highlighting the conflicting messages given by ministers on Tuesday.

The Labor leader said: “The government has lost control of the message”.

Mr Johnson replied: ‘We are trying to move away from endless legislation for everything and rely on advice and ask people to do the right thing.

“It’s very, very clear – you shouldn’t go to an Amber List country except in extreme circumstances, such as serious illness of a family member.

“You shouldn’t go to an Orange List country on vacation.”

Sir Keir asked the Prime Minister how many people travel to the UK from Orange List countries each day.

“Since the government relaxed travel restrictions, 150 flights a day have gone to Amber List countries and travel agents are reporting an increase in vacation bookings in those countries,” he said.

“Mr. Prime Minister, it is not just a coincidence, it is because of the message. Can the Prime Minister tell the House how many people travel to and from Britain each day? from Orange List countries? “

Mr Johnson replied: ‘What I can tell the Assembly is that there has been a 95% reduction in travel of any kind too and from this country and that is exactly what at what you would expect under the circumstances of this pandemic.

“There are 43 countries on the red list and if you come back from one of these countries, you must immediately go into hotel quarantine.

“And the reason we are able to move forward the way we have is because, as I have said several times in the House, we continue with the fastest vaccination rollout that I think is little almost everywhere in Europe. “

The spat came in the middle of a backdrop of growing confusion over holiday travel, as the European Union prepared to open its doors to the British and a minister admitted that the rules against leisure travel were only guidelines.

Matt Hancock is expected to update the country on the latest data regarding the Indian variant later Wednesday when he leads a press conference in Downing Street.

Previously, a leading expert said that The Indian strain does not appear to be spreading at the most alarming rate that could have sparked a huge third wave of Covid-19 in Britain.

Professor Neil ferguson said the B1.617.2 mutation would have a significant growth advantage over other coronavirus variants, but that magnitude appears to have declined a bit.

Scientists have warned that if it was 50% more transmissible than Kent’s variant it could trigger a very large third wave of infections in the UK, but if it was 20 or 30% more it would be easier to contain given the high level of vaccinations.

