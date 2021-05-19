It is Bahlil’s decision so that KEK does not become a land industry zone

IDXChannel – Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia received a special mission from President Joko Widodo to verify all Special Economic Zones (KEK) in Indonesia. The government does not want KEK to become a land industry.

This was revealed by Bahlil during his visit to KEK Palu in central Sulawesi. During his visit this time, Bahlil revealed that he had received a special order from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to visit 15 SEZs, including the Palu SEZ in central Sulawesi, to see firsthand the conditions of the Palu SEZ and make the necessary formulations to accelerate the filling of tenants.

According to Bahlil, the problems Palu SEZ currently faces relate to infrastructure and tenants.

“KEK must not become a land-based industrial zone. There must be policy formulation to attract tenants to the Palu SEZ. We have to finish this. If necessary, we will develop investment policies that offer more incentives than other SEZs. Because the Palu SEZ is included in the PSN (National Strategic Project) and the development strategy of the Eastern region is of particular concern to the central government, “Bahlil said in his statement on Wednesday (5/19/2021 )

The Palu SEZ in Central Sulawesi Province is the first area designed by the government as an integrated logistics hub and mining processing industry in the Sulawesi Economic Corridor. Currently, 6 tenants occupy 400 hectares, out of a total of 1,500 hectares of available land. The 6 tenants are engaged in the asphalt, ceramics, furniture, agriculture and processing industries.

Bahlil stressed that the purpose of the development of SEZs and other industrial zones is to facilitate investors in terms of licensing and implementation so that capital expenditure (Capex) is not costly and, ultimately, attract investors to downstream industries.

Bahlil is optimistic that the development of Palu SEZ may function well as the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) in Central Java. One of the formulations used is not to increase land prices and provide incentives to investors.

“Don’t think about becoming a real estate entrepreneur. If we strike a deal, the promotion process will be withdrawn by the state, so the SEZs no longer work on their own. The trick is not to make the land expensive, the permits are managed by the state, we give the incentive. So investors don’t fear first, ”said Bahlil.

Andi Mulhanan Buttonotutu as Managing Chairman of PT Bangun Palu, Central Sulawesi, which is the Business Management Entity (BUP) of KEK Palu, expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the Minister of Investment to go directly to see the conditions of SEZ Palu.

Andi revealed one of the obstacles encountered in the construction of the Palu SEZ, namely the infrastructure of the region. This is due to funding difficulties due to the embezzlement of disaster recovery funds that occurred in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued since late 2019. So currently management is working hard to find partners to build infrastructure in the region, such as roads, drainage, water, gas, electricity and other support facilities.

“Hopefully, with the presence of the Minister, we can be supported in the development of infrastructure in the region and call on ‘key tenants’ to help us build and manage KEK Palu. As in Batang and Kendal, Central Java. These two points alone. From a geostrategic and geoeconomic point of view, the Palu SEZ is far superior to the others, ”explained Mulhanan.

The development plan of Palu SEZ reaches IDR 8.7 trillion, with an incoming investment plan of IDR 92.4 trillion. In the future, the Palu SEZ is expected to absorb up to 97,500 Indonesian Workers (TKI).

The government formed a working group for the acceleration of investments by Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2021. The decree stipulates that any investment that enters the regions must collaborate with regional entrepreneurs and regional MSMEs. This is in line with the investment, namely the creation of economic growth and jobs so that the surrounding community can benefit from the entry of investments into their region.

Based on the records of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, in the first quarter (January-March) 2021, the province of Central Sulawesi became one of the third largest foreign investment destinations after the provinces of West Java and DKI Jakarta. Total realization of investments in Central Sulawesi Province for PMA reached USD 577.4 million, while for domestic investment (PMDN) was IDR 854.1 billion. (RAMA)