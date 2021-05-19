MS realizing common man’s dream of owning his own affordable home; CM Kamran Bangash Help





Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Information and Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash said on Wednesday that the government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would expand the network of affordable housing programs to across the country to provide housing for workers and other deserving populations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to realizing the dream of people deserving of having their own low-cost home, he said, speaking to a private news channel.

The PTI-led government, as planned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had laid the groundwork for low-cost houses across the country and was completing all ongoing housing projects on time, he added.

He mentioned that the government had already started the megaproject in Punjab and Islamabad and now in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa to provide affordable and low cost housing to poor segments of society.

Kamran Khan Bangash said Imran Khan handed over the apartments, built under the Naya Pakistan housing program to the KPK workers, adding that the housing project was a major achievement of the government as no one has thought about the projects since. 25 years.

He further argued that the Prime Minister also inaugurated a public school in the Regi Lalma area of ​​Peshawar under his “ Taleem dosti vision ”, he also visited the Mohmand dam where officials of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) informed the Prime Minister of the project.

He said the prime minister’s low cost housing program plans were receiving an overwhelming response from the public not only at KPK but in other major cities across the country.

He said the government had accelerated all construction-related development projects to help low-income people, adding that all ongoing housing projects would be merit-based and transparent.

He said today that the country has taken a different approach, taking a different route and better technology to complete projects faster, adding that a high-rise building project would be a historic next step for this government. .

Kamran said that providing quality, inexpensive housing to economically weaker and minority sections of society is also part of good governance and that the housing council has a big role to play in this regard.

Responding to a question, he said the government had ordered that farmland not be used for housing companies, adding that strict action would be taken against any land mafia.

