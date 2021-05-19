Israeli-Palestinian conflicts fuel anti-Semitic acts in Europe





Stones thrown at the doors of a synagogue in Bonn, Germany. Israeli flags burned outside a synagogue in Mnster. A convoy of cars in north London from which a man chanted anti-Jewish insults. As the conflict in Israel and Gaza continued into day 10 on Wednesday, recent episodes like these are fueling concerns among Jewish groups and European leaders that the latest conflicts in the Middle East are turning into anti-Semitic words and actions in Europe. Thousands of protesters gathered in the streets of Paris, Berlin, Vienna and other European cities in mostly peaceful protests against the Israeli bombing of Gaza, which killed at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children. Pro-Palestinian activists and organizers say solidarity with the Palestinians should not be confused with anti-Semitism, and they denounce what they say are attempts to use accusations of anti-Semitism to try to protect Israel from the critical. They say they aim to hold Israel accountable for what they call atrocities against the Palestinians.

But Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress, warned Tuesday against using geopolitical events 3,000 kilometers away as a pretext to attack Jews. By attacking Jewish targets, they demonstrate that they do not hate Jews because of Israel, he said, but rather hate Israel because it is the Jewish homeland. In Germany, where historical memory is particularly deep due to the Holocaust, pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place in cities in the west of the country and in the capital, Berlin. Several have descended into violence, including anti-Semitic chants, calls for violence against Israel, desecration of memorials to Holocaust victims and attacks on at least two synagogues. The Central Council of Jews in Germany tweeted a video Last Thursday, showing protesters in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and shouting anti-Jewish slurs. The days when Jews were cursed in the middle of the street must be long gone, the group wrote. This is pure anti-Semitism, nothing else! The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said at a press conference this week that Jews were murderers, to the point of killing 5 or 6-year-old children. He also said that they were only satisfied by sucking blood.

Fears that the latest conflict in the Middle East will worsen anti-Semitism have also been expressed in France, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Europe, and where the situation in the Middle East has previously turned to violence in Europe. the streets of the country. In 2014, during the Israeli invasion of Gaza, protesters in Paris and its suburbs targeted Jewish synagogues and shops, set smoke bombs and threw stones and bottles at riot police. Some chanted death to the Jews. In London over the weekend, thousands of mostly peaceful protesters marched from Hyde Park to the Israeli embassy in west London. But in an area of ​​north London with a large Jewish population, members of a car convoy honked their horns and shouted anti-Jewish sentiments. A man chanted that Jewish girls should be raped. London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that four men had been arrested. Owen Jones, a prominent British columnist who has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian rights, warned against merging Israeli actions with Jews as a whole. If you hold British Jews accountable for crimes committed by the State of Israel and try to terrorize Jews because of what is happening in Palestine, he wrote on Twitter, you are not a Palestinian solidarity activist, you are a nauseating anti-Semite who must be completely defeated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos