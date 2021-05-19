Qureshi warns ‘violating party discipline’ could cost membership





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned those who violate party discipline, saying their grassroots membership could be affected if they continue to engage in the practice.

“All members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are required to follow party discipline,” Qureshi said in a statement, released a day after party leader Jahangir Tareen announced the formation of a group of national assemblies and Punjab.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited those who have expressed their reservations, listened to their concerns and assured them to do justice,” he added.

He added that “No one can violate party discipline by passing the confidence and finance bill”.

In a veiled reference to Tareen, the minister said that “the prime minister appointed Ali Zafar as mediator at their request.”

“They wanted a favorable individual named for the probe [into the actions carried out against them]. “

“Ali Zafar has not yet submitted his report to the Prime Minister,” he added.

Qureshi said, “If you approve of Imran Khan as your leader, then trust him,” adding that “If you don’t trust him, you have no reason to stay in the PTI.”

He added that Imran Khan is the founding chairman of the PTI, “Without Imran Khan and his constituents, these people would not be in the assemblies in the first place.”

The minister reiterated that “those who approve of Imran Khan as their leader must accept his decisions”.

Earlier today, while speaking in court following his appearance in the money laundering case, Tareen said the like-minded group was formed in response to the government’s retaliatory measures. Punjab.

“The Prime Minister had promised to do justice, but the government of Punjab then started retaliatory activities against us and pressured us.”

In this situation, he added, “We have decided to make our voice heard in the Punjab Assembly. Full responsibility [of this development] rests on the government of Punjab. “

“We did not form an advanced bloc; we appointed a focal person to represent us at the assembly.”

Tareen urged the government of Punjab to immediately cease its “retaliatory activities”.

