Donald Trump, coronavirus news and more: what are the trends today





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Get coronavirus news from around the world, learn more about the Donald Trump investigation and his business interests, and find more trending stories online today.

Best Stories

Trump organization now under criminal investigation, New York Attorney General (AP) says

Fact Check: Trump’s False Statement Regarding Maricopa County Election Database (USA Today)

Trump abandons Florida and heads north for summer (CNN)

House to vote on independent panel to probe January 6 attack (NBC NY)

Gas prices are highest in 6 years as panic buying prolongs shortages (CBS News)

No sign of Israel-Gaza ceasefire as fighting rages on (Reuters)

Arab Gulf citizens express their anger at Israel (AP)

Chinese Senate Bill to Add $ 52 Billion to U.S. Chip Manufacturing (Bloomberg)

Coronavirus news

Covid cases drop 5% or more in almost all US states, vaccinations continue to drop (CNBC)

McCarthy and GOP Doctors Caucus to present vote resolution to roll back house mask policy (Fox News)

Uneven vaccination rates across the United States linked to trends in Covid-19 cases, worry experts (CNN)

Teens Can Now Get Their COVID Vaccines, Experts Say Won’t Impact Fertility (ABC)

Back to normal? Psychologists warn pandemic could have lasting effects (NBC)

CDC back under control after mask guidance again (The Hill)

Millions of people at risk of deportation after moratorium ends (CBS)

Other trending titles

Rudy Giulianis’ son Andrew Giuliani, candidate for governor of New York (ABC)

Robert Durst murder trial opens on Los Angeles filming scene (LA Times)

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, announces pronoun change (ET)

Official sound: Lollapalooza returns in 2021, bands to be announced Wednesday (Chicago Tribune)

Spain and Morocco clash after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea (AP)

Famous Darwins Arch collapses due to erosion in the Galapagos Islands (CBS)

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child (people)

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $ 25 an hour for its employees by 2025 (USA Today)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos