Response from Jokowi TWK, Expert: Why did you agree to revise the KPK law?

Jokowi’s response to the KPK TWK was considered solely due to public pressure.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Legal expert Bivitri Susanti felt that the attitude of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the National Insights Test (TWK) results for KPK employees was purely due to public pressure . According to him, the statement of President Jokowi who seemed to support the KPK employees for not having succeeded in TWK came to light because they were forced to do so.

“I think this attitude is due to public encouragement. I don’t see Pak Jokowi as having a commitment to root out corruption,” Bivitri said. Republic, Wednesday (19/5).

Bivitri still doubts President Jokowi’s commitment to tackling corruption issues in the country. So far, he has found that President Jokowi has not spoken out when there are efforts to weaken the KPK.

“So from an engagement point of view, it’s clear, Pak Jokowi doesn’t really care about rooting out corruption. But this strong pressure prompted him to react,” Bivitri said.

Bivitri said President Jokowi does have the power if he is to show his support for eradicating corruption. However, President Jokowi, Bivitri continued, appeared to ignore the public’s contribution to the KPK.

“If you really have a commitment, why did you revise the Corruption Eradication Commission law that caused all this chaos? And why did Firli Bahuri pass the Pansel again when his record at the KPK was extremely bad, ”Bivitri said.

Bivitri was also surprised by the 75 KPK employees who failed TWK. So far, they are known for their integrity and often deal with large-scale corruption cases, including Novel Baswedan.

“Because if the 75 people are traced, they are all members of important task forces that recently uncover major cases of corruption,” Bivitri said.

On the other hand, Bivitri pointed out that the implementation and issues in TWK itself were problematic. He pointed out that TWK on KPK employees is not an “ordinary TWK” as used for ASN.

“What is used is the National Army Moderation Index, which also needs to be questioned what is its relevance to the KPK?” said Bivitri.

Therefore, Bivitri encourages that the results of TWK be forgotten. Those who fail the TWK are expected to return to their respective positions.

“So it should be considered non-existent and all 75 people were given the tasks as usual. I see this TWK was purposely meant to hinder the completion of major cases and of course to submit those that are considered too disturbing. . “

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had stressed that TWK should not be immediately used as a basis to fire 75 KPK employees who had been declared not to pass the test. President Jokowi said the KPK must have the best human resources and be strongly committed to efforts to eradicate corruption.

Transferring the status of KPK employees to state officials (ASNs), he said, should be part of efforts to more systematically eradicate corruption.

“The results of the national insight test for KPK employees should be used as input data for KPK improvement steps, both for individuals and for KPK institutions, and not necessarily used as the basis for lay off 75 KPK employees who did not pass the test, “Jokowi said in his statement to Merdeka Palace on Monday (5/17).