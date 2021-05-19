Chinese Xi Snubbed By Netanyahu After Israel Withdraws From Multi-Billion Investments | World | New





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on the United States to “adjust” its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking at a virtual United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Palestine, Wang said that due to US obstruction, the UNSC has not been able to to speak with one voice on Palestine. He was referring to Washington’s repeated efforts to prevent the Security Council from issuing a joint statement on Israeli violence in Palestine.

The Chinese diplomat said: “We call on the United States to assume its responsibilities, to adjust its position.” In his remarks, Wang also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. He said: “The use of force cannot guarantee peace, nor violence bring tranquility.” He then added that it was important for Israel to show restraint and observe relevant UN resolutions, stop the demolition of Palestinian homes and the expulsion of the Palestinian people. The United States has always been a shield for Israel at the UNSC, and the administration of US President Joe Biden has said Israel has the right to defend itself because they believe it was Hamas in Gaza that launched the first rockets on Israel.

Relations between China and Israel are generally good, with no particular bilateral problems. However, the two nations remain divided on the issue of Palestine, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the economic blockade of Gaza and the Israeli barrier wall in the West Bank. Additionally, in recent years the United States has tried to break Israel away from China, due to Washington’s trade war with Beijing, but efforts have been somewhat weak. A year ago, however, Israel bowed to US pressure to cut Chinese investment in sensitive areas of the economy, sparking Chinese fury. In May 2020, Israel rejected a offer from a Hong Kong-based conglomerate to build the country’s largest desalination plant. The Israeli government has decided that the $ 1.5 billion (£ 1.3 billion) Sorek 2 project, which will supply more than a third of Israel’s water, will be built by a consortium led by the Israeli government. local company IDE Technologies and financed by Israeli Bank Leumi and two European lenders. JUST IN: Brexit caused the fall of the ‘catastrophic’ law

This essentially exceeded an offer from CK Hutchison Holdings, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing. The move came days after Mike Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, made Washington's opposition to any Chinese involvement in building the plant a key issue on a whirlwind trip to Israel. Mr Pompeo said after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "We don't want the Chinese Communist Party to have access to Israeli infrastructure, Israeli communication systems, all the things that endanger Israeli citizens and in turn put the ability America must also work alongside Israel on important projects at risk." However, Israel's Finance Ministry and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who was involved in the tender, said the decision to award the desalination project to IDE was a question of cost. He told Israeli Radio, "The Israeli company's proposal was far better compared to all of its competitors, including the Chinese. "I was in a meeting with Pompeo and Netanyahu, and it didn't seem like this installation was at the top of the Americans' problems.

The Trump administration was pressuring Israel to block Chinese investment in so-called dual-use start-ups, especially after Israel allowed a Shanghai-based company to operate a port in Haifa and groups of Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment have expressed interest in expanding into the country. Israel set up a committee to review foreign investment in sensitive sectors in October 2022, in part to appease Washington, but according to the Financial Times, US officials complained that the committee was not doing enough far. Trade between Israel and China has grown by around 400% over the past decade to over $ 14 billion (£ 9.8 billion). A spokesperson for the US State Department told the FT: "Israel is a superb partner of the United States, and we have full confidence in our partnership on this issue as well."







