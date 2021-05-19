Boris Johnson offers support to workers at McVitie cookie factory in Glasgow





Boris Johnson has offered his support in trying to save jobs at the historic McVities biscuit factory in Glasgow. Glasgo East MP David Linden raised the issue during First Ministers Questions on Wednesday, calling on Johnson to step in to prevent economic armageddon from a very weak part of the local economy. Pladis, a UK-based, Turkey-owned company that brings together United Biscuits, said the proposal to close the Tollcross site in the city’s east would put 468 jobs at risk of redundancy. The Prime Minister acknowledged that generations of families worked at the Glasgow cookie factory which opened in 1925 on the site. Johnson replied: The McVites have proudly been a part of the Scottish economy since 1800 and I know the folks at the Tollcross factory and their loved ones will be very concerned about what is going on, thank you for bringing it up. I know there are conversations going on to see what we can do with the Turkish company which now owns McVities, and I know my friend the Secretary of State for Scotland is meeting with the Honorable Member to discuss the situation. SNP MP Linden later said: When we said we were going to spare no effort to try to save this factory, we really meant it and that includes work between several groups to save Tollcross. Engaging the prime minister as we try to get Pladis to think again will be really crucial in bringing the situation back to the executives in Turkey. The MP added: The closure of Tollcross would be totally devastating to our local economy and I cannot overstate how important it is for Pladis to seriously engage with the task force and truly understand the economic armageddon that would be triggered by the abandonment of our community. “Ultimately, they must abandon these plans and enlisting the Prime Minister today will help strengthen this case.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos