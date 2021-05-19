Ridho Slank on Jokowi’s performance: not satisfied

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Guitarist Lose weight, Ridho Hafiedz, expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of Joko Widodo’s government (Jokowi) especially by paying attention to the fate of the musicians. Ridho admitted the government should provide a defined health protocol so they can return to appearing on the off-air scene.

That’s what Ridho Slank said on YouTube channel Ari Lasso TV on Tuesday (5/18). In the interview, Ari Lasso asked about Ridho Slank’s take on President Joko Widodo’s performance, which was his political choice.

“No. satisfied, if I the review will again be considered stupid, however I do not care the H Yes. Ilike an ordinary person I That tastes good I appreciation. Yes no Yes I reviews. I (thought) a natural thing, so Cave choose Jokowi Ino love is Dead. Yes I to select ajaSaid Ridho Slank.

Ridho explained that he has repeatedly criticized the government, one of which was linked to the lobster seed export license that trapped former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo. However, this is not uploaded to social media.

“Therefore giniloh Ri [Ari Lasso]. People think that Slankno never criticized (Jokowi). The problem gini. I know he, I have your number. Yes I What review do you want on social media? Yes me besides right away, and that’s what I do it (also in Jokowi), ”continued Ridho.

[Gambas:Video CNN]

In addition, Ridho also admitted that he was not satisfied with the performance of the central government in dealing with Covid-19. Guitarist, Slank, even feels that the government has been kidnapped by the government because so far the government has had no way of getting musicians back on air.

“In fact I had time besides and speak I the content is complaints to the government. Now all areas of business work, you name it Okay, police, big companies also work even if they work from home, they still work. Only we are musicians who have no protocol for that Event out of the air”Said Ridho.

The man born on September 3, 1973 hopes that the central government and stakeholders will immediately find a solution that should restore the Indonesian music industry.

“Gini aja, he You can do an event the size of a football field, you can only have 500 people, for example. The regulations already exist, so asking the police for permission was also asked of the task force, when it told the task force he had told the police. Therefore I request an official statement from the government, Kemenkraf, the working group discusses how to organize events out of the air with a clear process, ”he said.

Ridho stressed that Covid-19 does not only affect musicians or performers, but also stage workers who are part of a musical performance.

“If you say you’ve been abandoned it’s because of us no was discussed in earnest, as there are a lot of people involved. Out of air it’s not just about the artist. There is an ecosystem, there are people on stage, audio system, “he said.

Ridho also pointed out that even though he had chosen Jokowi, that didn’t mean there was never room for criticism of the government. Ridho further explained that political views are personal and will change.

“So it’s not Slank’s voice, the five of us are together. Therefore Cave no agree on that [yang dibawa-bawa] his name is Slank because of the politics of personal affairs. “

“For example I To Slank then suddenly my choice wasn’t him and Slank said come on Ino want because I didn’t choose it. So make this cave a coincidence together but if one day it’s different no problem because everyone has their own taste ”, he concluded.

Previously, Kompas Research and Development and Indonesian Policy Indicators conducted a survey on the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi.

In the survey, the level of public satisfaction with the government was over 60% according to the survey results of the two institutions.

In the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, public satisfaction in April rose by around 1 percent compared to last February. The level of satisfaction is now 64.7%.

Up to 3.2% of those surveyed said they were very satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. At the same time, 60.5% said they were quite satisfied with Jokowi’s performance.

Meanwhile, 34.4% of those polled said they were not satisfied with Jokowi. This figure includes 31 percent of respondents who said they were not satisfied and 3.4 percent who said they were not at all satisfied.

This survey covered 1,200 respondents who were selected by simple random sampling. The Indonesian Political Indicator indicates that this survey has an error tolerance of around 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

(nly / bac)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



