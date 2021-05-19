PTI leads the fight against corruption with most resignations and layoffs





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, resigned his post on Monday over allegations against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRR) scandal.

He is not the first cabinet member to resign after being appointed in a corruption scandal, but several ministers have already resigned over controversial issues.

After the PTI came to power in August 2018, there were six major shifts in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

While many ministers and government officials have resigned or been dismissed from their posts, including Azam Swati, Babar Awan, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Amir Kayani, Ajmal Wazir, Samiullah Chaudhry, Zafar Mirza, Nadeem Babar, Firdous Ashiq Awan and retired lieutenant general Asim Les Bajwa were among them.

Some political observers attribute to the current government the fact that so many ministers and cabinet members have been dismissed for corruption or controversy, while previous governments have failed to act despite scandals.

However, observers also point to the fact that most of these ministers subsequently joined the government, including Azam Swati, Babar Awan, Aleem Khan and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

BOL News reviewed action taken against ministers and government officials over corruption and other issues in the government of the country’s three main parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party Era 2008 to 2013

When the Pakistani People’s Party came to power for the third time in March 2008, old allegations of corruption still haunt it.

Barely a year later, in December 2009, the Supreme Court quashed corruption cases against several cabinet members and leaders, including PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari, by repealing the controversial National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) issued by President General Musharraf, which caused serious consequences for the government. difficulties.

Through the NRO, Musharraf granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats from January 1986 to October 1999 in cases such as corruption and money laundering. The abolition of the NRO paved the way for the resumption of Swiss cases against party leader Asif Ali Zardari, but he might not be prosecuted due to his immunity as president.

However, in April 2012, the Supreme Court convicted PPP Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of contempt of court for failing to comply with a court decision to write a letter to Swiss authorities to initiate proceedings against the President Zardari.

It is alleged that Yousuf Raza Gilani had to resign from his post as Prime Minister in June 2012 following a Supreme Court ruling.

Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, was dismissed from his post during the PPP era due to the notorious Memogate scandal.

The memogat alleged that Hussain Haqqani wrote a letter to the US military leader demanding that possible martial law be blocked in Pakistan.

Haqqani denied the allegations but resigned.

In January 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of several officials, including then-PPP Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, in a rental power case. However, the court subsequently failed to comply with the arrest warrant.

In this case, Raja Pervez Ashraf and others were accused of taking bribes from power generation companies, which he denied. However, as soon as the PPP government ended, the NAB sent summons to Raja Pervez Ashraf and other PPP leaders.

It is as if no minister has been sacked due to corruption throughout the PPP government and no one has resigned.

Government PML-N From 2013 to 2018

At the start of the third term of the PML-N government, there was no corruption scandal. However, the post of prime minister of party leader Nawaz Sharif was also lost following a Supreme Court ruling in the wake of the Panama scandal.

Likewise, during the PML-N era, the late Mushahidullah resigned in 2015 following a statement against the establishment, while the Ministry of Information was removed from Pervez Rashid in 2016 due to the Don Lex controversy. .

Then, in November 2017, the Federal Minister of Law, Zahid Hamid, resigned at the request of the demonstrators in Faizabad.

However, even during the PML-N era, no minister was sacked or resigned due to the corruption scandal, but in 2017 Nawaz Sharif became prime minister due to court orders.

After the fall of the PML-N government, NAB cases were recorded against several former cabinet members, including party chairman Shahbaz Sharif, and arrests were made including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal.

Dismissals and resignations for corruption under the PTI government

In August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in. His party came to power with a manifesto to end corruption, but with the advent of government, various scandals began to surface and immediate action was taken.

In December 2018, Swati, the Federal Prime Minister responsible for science and technology, had to resign following allegations of illegal occupation of CDA lands in Islamabad and abuse of power against his neighbor.

However, only four months later, in April 2019, Azam Swati was reinstated in the cabinet and appointed Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Likewise, in September 2018, Babar Awan, advisor to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs, resigned from the ministry due to Nandipur’s benchmark investigation but was reinstated in the cabinet after being acquitted by the tribunal of responsibility.

In February 2019, the NAB arrested Aleem Khan, an elder friend of the Punjab and a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a case of disproportionate assets, after which he resigned from the ministry, but was released in April 2020. provincial cabinet.

Likewise, in April 2019 the then Minister of Health Amir Mahmood Kayani was also sacked. He is also being investigated by the NAB in connection with the drug price hike scandal.

Then, in April 2020, after the publication of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigative report into the wheat and sugar crisis, the federal cabinet was reshuffled and several senior officials were removed from their posts.

The Prime Minister dismissed his adviser Shehzad Arbab while Jahangir Tareen was also dismissed from his post as chairman of the working group on agriculture. Khusro Bakhtiar was removed from the Ministry of Food Security and his portfolio was changed.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill’s spokesman had confirmed that the cabinet reshuffle was due to an FIA investigation report on sugar and flour.

Similarly, Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry resigned his post after his name appeared in a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report into the flour and sugar crisis.

