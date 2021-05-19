Erdogan Turks attack Israel as Middle East conflict escalates | Middle East | News and Analysis of Events in the Arab World | DW

While many heads of state and government are as diplomatic as they can be regarding the escalating Israeli-Hamas conflict, urging both sides to back down, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has adopted a very different approach.

As often in the recent past, the Turkish president has called Israel a “terrorist state” and “immoral”. Erdogan followed up daily with more verbal attacks against the Israeli state and its allies. The United States recently responded by condemning Erdogan’s comments. On Tuesday, Erdogan slammed Austria for hoisting Israeli flags over government buildings in Vienna. “I curse the Austrian state,” said the Turkish president.

It’s no secret that Erdogan sympathizes and maintains close contact with the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. However, Turkish public opinion has recently had the impression that the government is pursuing a path of rapprochement with Israel. Despite the many harsh words that Erdogan regularly addresses to Israel, the talks have recently become more frequent again. Trade is also on the rise, with exports to Israel increasing steadily in recent years.

Erdogan appears to be using Israel-Hamas conflict to score points on home front

The reconciliation ends

Ankara has indeed made efforts to normalize relations with Israel, said Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy (EDAM). “The escalation and tensions in East Jerusalem could not have come at a worse time for Turkey,” he concluded.

Ulgen and many other observers even believe that the Turkish government aimed to play a mediating role between Israel and the Palestinians, there were regular discussions with the Israeli Knesset (Parliament), as well as with the Palestinian leadership. In September 2020, representatives of the two main Palestinian organizations, Fatah and Hamas, met to settle the 15-year dispute between the two organizations with the Turkish government as mediator.

The West Bank has seen several protests against the current conflict

“Active mediation between Hamas and Israel and the establishment of a dialogue would be an initiative which would have many advantages for Turkey,” Ulgen said. But now that Erdogan has launched an anti-Israel campaign, he said, it will be difficult to continue the process.

“In these circumstances, where tensions have reached the highest level, it seems impossible to start new peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” said Oytun Orhan of the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Studies. “It is simply not possible at the moment to take a neutral stance in the current tensions.”

Ankara wants a leadership role in the Muslim world

Ankara couldn’t be further from playing a mediating role yet. The Turkish government seems to have a very different task in view. In an address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which includes 56 Muslim countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu highlighted Turkey’s status as a model. “The Islamic community (umma) expects leadership from us,” he said. What he meant was to take consistent action against the Israeli government, which, according to the Turkish foreign minister, is pushing ahead with “ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing”.

Turkish foreign policy analyst Aydin Sezer said he was not surprised that the ruling Islamic conservative AKP party was pouring fuel on the fire. Erdogan is still trying to satisfy his party’s Islamic base, he said. “The government had to react in this way (in this conflict) mainly for internal political reasons.” Normalization of relations with Israel has not gone well with the AKP base, Sezen added.

Turkey wants leadership role in Muslim world, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Isolated on the world stage

The Turkish president often uses religious or nationalist rhetoric to mobilize his main supporters. Polls show Erdogan and the AKP are facing a decline in popularity. Opposition members and critics accuse him of using harsh rhetoric and polarization to draw attention to issues such as the government’s failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis in long time.

Even though the Islamist rhetoric of the Turkish government appeals to the main supporters of the AKP, the question is whether the Muslim world wants Turkish leadership at all. Its bilateral relations are difficult not only with Israel. Turkey is currently isolated throughout the Middle East. Arab countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia have also turned their backs on Ankara.

This article has been translated from German.