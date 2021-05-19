Impressed with Bihar’s HIT COVID app, PM Narendra Modi seeks details for nationwide use – The New Indian Express





Through PTI PATNA: An innovative Home Isolation Tracking (HIT) app developed by the government of Bihar to keep tabs on the condition of COVID patients recovering at their residence has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi learned about the HIT app while speaking with Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh on Tuesday during interaction with officials from several districts in nine states. Impressed with the concept, the prime minister ordered its details to be sent to the union’s health ministry for use nationwide, Singh said. “The health department sent a page detail of the HIT COVID app to the union’s health ministry,” Chief Health Secretary Pratyaya Amrit told PTI on Wednesday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched the “HIT COVID app” to reach coronavirus patients being treated for the deadly disease in home isolation. As part of the project, local health workers visit patients in isolation at home to record their temperature and oxygen level on a daily basis and the data is fed to the app. On the basis of this information, the necessary measures are taken by the health service for sick people. The HIT application was developed by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BELTRON) under the direction of the Department of Health. Amrit said the app was initially launched in five districts on a trial basis and, seeing its success, it has been rolled out statewide. A nodal officer has been appointed in each district, where a special team has been set up for better maintenance of patients in quarantine at home. As part of the exercise, 80,000 ASHA officers or auxiliary nurse-midwives and 15,000 rural health workers trained by the National Open School Institute (NIOS) were engaged for a door-to-door survey of patients. COVID in home isolation, the additional chief added the secretary. NIOS is an autonomous body that operates under the direction of the union’s Ministry of Education. It offers a number of professional, life enriching and community-oriented courses in addition to general and university courses at secondary and upper secondary level. Amrit said the program helped identify two critically ill COVID patients in Supaul District, who received timely medical care for the virus. “The app is of great help in the fight against the spread of COVID in rural areas of Bihar for more effective daily monitoring of COVID patients,” Amrit said. On the rural health workers engaged as infantry in the fight against the pandemic, NIOS Director Sanjay Kumar Sinha told PTI by phone from Delhi that they had taken a one-year crash course by MBBS doctors . He said that those enrolled over the course of a year received classes on treating basic health problems at primary health centers. Sinha said the project was started in Bihar in 2015 when he was appointed regional director of NIOS in Patna. More than 15,000 Bihar residents have passed the NIOS exam and have received a community health worker certificate, he said. Sinha, however, said these community health workers are strictly responsible for providing basic medical assistance only to the needy and helping them get to hospital if the problem is severe.

