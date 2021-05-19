New York Attorney General Opens Criminal Investigation into Trump Organization | Donald trump





Donald Trump faces growing legal danger after the New York attorney general’s office said he opened a criminal investigation into his business activities and those of members of the Trump family.

Attorney General Letitia James had conducted a civilian investigation into the Trump organization. On Tuesday evening, his office said he was joining a large parallel criminal investigation by Manhattans District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The move communicated in a recent letter from James to the Trump organization dramatically raises the stakes for the former Republican president, who now faces three separate criminal investigations.

We have informed the Trump organization that our investigation is no longer of a purely civilian nature, Jamess’s office said. We are currently actively investigating the Trump organization on a criminal basis, with the Manhattan District Attorney. We have no additional comments at this time.

Trump is accused of falsely manipulating the value of the property of the Trump organization in order to secure lucrative bank loans and tax breaks.

The Trump Organization has yet to comment. But he had previously dismissed the inquiries as politically motivated witch hunts and pointed out that James and Vance were both Democrats.

Vance has scrutinized pre-Trumps business relationships for more than two years. His office has said in court documents that it is investigating potentially widespread and prolonged criminal conduct within the Trump organization, including tax and insurance evasion and the falsification of business records.

According to the New York Times, Vance is actively seeking to co-opt longtime Trumps CFO Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg’s bank statements had been subpoenaed along with records from the Manhattan private school attended by his grandchildren, according to the newspaper.

Vances’ investigation began after it emerged that former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid money to silence two women in the months leading up to the 2016 US presidential election. two said they had had affair with Trump.

James opened his investigation after Cohen told Congress that Trumps’ financial statements had been deliberately manipulated in order to save money on loans and lower his property tax bills.

Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Trump, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaigning for funding violations and other crimes. He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence at home.

As more and more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it looks like Donald Trump’s problems keep coming. Soon Donald and his associates will be held accountable for their actions, Cohen said Tuesday evening.

In recent months, criminal investigations into Trump have intensified. Citing two people familiar with how Vances works, Reuters reported that investigators questioned Cohen as a witness. Vances ‘office, meanwhile, won a Supreme Court battle to secure Trumps’ personal and financial records from millions of documents dating back eight years.

Court records show that investigations by New York attorneys general and Manhattan district attorneys, while separate from each other, overlap. At the center of their claims is a Trump Organization property, Seven Springs, located on a 212-acre estate north of Manhattan. Trump bought it in 1995.

The Trumps Company said the 4,500-square-meter (50,000-square-foot) century-old mansion on the land was being used as a retreat for the Trump family. His apparent ambition to build a championship golf course there was derailed by local opposition, and he put aside another plan to build luxury homes.

But property has become a vehicle for tax relief, according to property records and filings. In 2015, Trump signed a conservation easement agreement not to develop the property covering 158 acres.

The attorneys general’s office said in a court file that an appraiser hired by Trump before the conservation agreement valued the property at $ 56.5 million and the value of easements at $ 21.1 million , an amount that Trump claimed as an income tax deduction.

In February, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence the 2020 state election results, after he was recorded pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State. to overturn the result of the vote on the basis of unfounded allegations of falsification.

