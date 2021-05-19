No more unreported accounts on Imran Khan’s PTI surface





ANI | Updated: May 19, 2021 7:14 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): More undeclared bank accounts of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) surfaced as the reading of financial documents of the party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan continued for day two Tuesday. that while more secret PTI accounts were discovered, petitioner Akbar S Babar, who is a disgruntled party member – demanded that all of his original accounts requisitioned by the State Bank of Pakistan be read and kept secret by Pakistan Review Board (ECP) – The process will end today as the ECP has only allowed 40 hours for the scrutiny of PTI’s accounts by two financial analysts appointed by Babar. The ECP has not yet decided on the petitioner’s latest request for the reading of PTI’s bank statements. Obstacles to the transparent investigation of PTI accounts should realize that Pakistani policy could change overnight as it could turn many people into “ approvers, ” Dawn reported. Funding case, he had done everything in his power to arrange the match using documented delay tactics.

He further hoped that the ECP would make sure all the facts were presented to it before ruling on the case, adding that it could not come to a credible conclusion if incriminating facts remained withheld from it. ECP against the committee’s decision saying how auditors would score such a huge amount of data if laptop use was not allowed, The Express Tribune reported. get rid of the issue in a hurry. He alleged that the investigative committee was trying to “protect” the ruling party and added that the PCE had also expressed no confidence in it in the past. The foreign funding case against PTI continues to linger before it. the PCE since November 2014, when it was filed. by the founding member of the party, Akbar S Babar. Babar alleged serious financial irregularities in the ruling party’s accounts, including illegal funding sources, the concealment of bank accounts at home and abroad, money laundering and the use of private bank accounts. ‘PTI employees like receiving illegal donations from the Middle East. Previously, the ECP review board refused to share PTI’s files, stating “a learned lawyer for the plaintiff [Babar] it was said that copies of the documents submitted by the Respondent [PTI] cannot be provided at this stage because the Respondent seriously opposes it, ”said the review panel’s order of December 2, 2019. (ANI)

