Johnson apologizes to Ballymurphy families in House of Commons





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a formal apology in the House of Commons to the families of Ballymurphy’s victims. At the start of the Prime Ministers’ Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson named the victims of the 1971 Ballymurphy shooting by the British military and the coroner said they were entirely innocent. He reiterated his apologies for the way the investigation was conducted, but did not explicitly apologize for the shots themselves. On behalf of successive governments, and for this to be recorded in this House, I would like to say sorry to their families for the way the inquiries were conducted and for the pain they have endured since they started their campaign ago. nearly five decades. No excuse can ease their lasting pain. I hope they can find some comfort in the answers they have received and knowing that this has renewed governments’ determination to ensure in the future that other families can find answers with less distress and late, he said. Severe criticism Mr Johnson’s handling of the UK government’s apology for the Ballymurphy’s murders had previously been heavily criticized by families who have lost loved ones. The first news of the Prime Minister apologizing appeared in a reading in Downing Street of a phone call he had with Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy Prime Minister Michelle ONeill the following day of last week’s investigative decision. The bereaved parents dismissed this as a third-hand apology and their anger escalated when questions were raised as to whether Mr Johnson actually expressed his apology during the call with Ms Foster and Ms ONeill. The statements made by both parties following the appeal made no reference to an apology. The next day, Mr Johnson sent a letter to Ballymurphy’s families apologizing in writing. This again sparked an angry backlash from relatives, who said the prime minister should make a public statement in parliament on the shootings. They also criticized him for calling the killings events rather than a massacre. In a separate government statement the next day, linked to a meeting Mr Johnson had with Taoiseach Michel Martin, Downing Street called the shooting a massacre. PA Supplementary Reports

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos