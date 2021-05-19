The federal government has continued to defend its lawyers despite President Donald winning the war on regulations





US President Donald Trump uses golden scissors to cut paperwork between two piles of papers … [+] depicting government regulation of the 1960s (left) and current regulation (right) after discussing his administration’s deregulation efforts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administrations’ success in cutting red tape and regulations has not reduced the number of federal lawyers, whose ranks have reached unprecedented heights during the tenure of former presidents.

In the first year of his tenure as President Donald Trumps, the administration downsized the size, scope and power of the federal government by reducing regulation as part of its promise to drain the swamp in Washington, DC

Led by Neomi Rao at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs of the White Houses, the administration cut more than a third of all regulatory text, reducing the number of Federal Register pages from 97,000 to 61,000 in the first year.

It was a stunning reversal of the regulatory state. However, a new analysis by our forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com shows that the effort to reduce regulations has not resulted in a decrease in the number of federal attorneys.

Federal Register pages published annually – a measure of the growth or limitation of federal regulation.

OpenTheBooks.com

In 2016, 34,738 agency lawyers cost taxpayers $ 4.8 billion in cash compensation, as we reported in Mapping the Swamp, A Study of the Administrative State. In 2014, payroll data shows the federal government employed 25,060 lawyers.

However, in 2019 – the latest year available – the number of federal lawyers jumped to 35,940, and costs to taxpayers exceeded $ 5.2 billion in salaries and bonuses alone. We found that 200 federal agencies employed at least one lawyer, including the National Foundation for the Arts and Humanities, which employed eight.

Even the Marine Mammal Commission hired a lawyer who made $ 166,500 in base salary.

Here are some other key stats:

The average federal lawyer made $ 200,000 when adding the cost of benefits. If the federal government were a private law firm, it would employ more lawyers than the 10 largest national law firms combined. Over 37% of Federal Lawyers Work in Washington, DC The Department of Justice employs about one in three federal lawyers, while 198 other agencies employ two-thirds of all federal lawyers. The growth in positions could be due to new laws. In 2017-2019, Congress passed 443 laws, the most since 2007-2009 (460). (Lawyers help agencies implement the legislation.)

Department of Justice (DOJ)

The DOJ employs 11,592 lawyers, most of them agencies. If the agency were a private sector law firm, it would be three times the size of any law firm in the world.

The highest salary of $ 213,600 was earned by Attorney General William Barr. All other DOJ attorneys hit a base salary of $ 192,300. However, 1,084 lawyers received compensation of up to $ 37,920 and 75 lawyers received compensation ranging from $ 4,000 to $ 37,920.

During Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in President Trump’s election and investigation, Robert Mueller and six investigative lawyers earned $ 161,900 each. These included Jeannie Rhee, James Quarles and Aaron Zebley.

In 2019, Justice’s highest-paid attorney was Michael Raab, who earned $ 230,220 as a Washington, DC-based general counsel, his base salary was $ 192,300, and he received an additional $ 37,920 in compensation. .

A DOJ spokesperson said Mr Raab is a career [senior executive service] executive who received Meritorious Presidential Merit in 2018, an award that grants, under federal law, a cash award equal to 20% of an SES executive’s annual salary.

In addition, the DOJ legal body is growing. While fraud in the Federal Paycheck Protection Program and other Covid-19 aid programs is rampant, the DOJ has stripped the power of the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, which oversaw federal stimulus programs.

Financial agencies

With salaries as high as $ 294,297, the highest-paid federal attorneys were employed by financial agencies such as the Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA), the Farm Credit Administration, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Of all federal attorneys, Alfred Pollard of the FHFA won the highest salary: $ 294,297. At the same agency, David Lee raised $ 290,981 and Christopher Curtis won $ 290,353. The agency pays its employees not with taxpayer money, but with fees collected from the entities it regulates.

In 2019, Wendy Laguarda and Charles Rawls earned $ 289,421 working in the Agricultural Credit Administration, which regulates financial institutions that provide credit to farmers.

Of the 33 highest-paid attorneys in federal agencies in 2019, 21 worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, earning between $ 273,400 and $ 283,700.

The social security administration had 4,037 lawyers; 2,017 in the Treasury Department; and 1,832 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Environmental protection, tax administration, labor and education

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employed 1,639 attorneys for a total annual payroll of $ 232 million. The Trump administration added 239 additional lawyers and the Biden administration proposed adding $ 80 billion to the agency’s tax enforcement budget.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) employed 973 lawyers at a total cost of $ 144 million in 2019. If the EPA were a private law firm, the agency would be the 32nd largest in the world. During the Trump years, only 50 positions were cut.

The Department of Labor had 603 lawyers, for a total of $ 85.8 million311, of which $ 150,000 or more and 544 of which $ 100,000 or more.

Labor is receiving $ 2 billion to combat fraud in collecting unemployment benefits in 2021. However, the agencies inspector general can transfer those funds to the attorney general or the IRS to maximize investigations.

The Education Department had 488 attorneys general, costing taxpayers $ 61.9 million, with an average salary of $ 127,089. There were 424 lawyers earning $ 100,000 or more and 103 lawyers earning $ 150,000 or more. During the Trump years, nine positions were added.

Commentators fear the legal market is oversaturated with too many lawyers, but the federal government is doing its best to ensure these JDs have a place to land after law school.

As Mario Puzo warned in The Godfather, a lawyer with his briefcase can steal more than a hundred armed men.

Often these lawyers seek to protect the interests of the government, not the public.

Note: The payroll data in this article is for fiscal year 2019, the latest year available from the US Office of Personnel Management within executive agencies.

