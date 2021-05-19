Latest Supply Chains: Trade Growth Offer Sees Pakistan Looking Closer to Home





Trucks carrying processed leather from Uzbekistan have arrived in Pakistan, a sign that the South Asian economy’s efforts to expand the land trade in its vicinity are paying off.

The arrival of the cargo to the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar via Afghanistan marks the first step in Islamabad’s goal of expanding trade with Central Asian countries to around $ 1.5 billion per year, compared to less than $ 1 billion over the past decade.

Pakistan’s focus on Central Asia moves away from its reliance so far on three key markets: North America, the European Union and China. Expanding trade with resource-rich Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also matches Islamabad’s ambition to develop its industrial base.

“We are too limited to a few countries,” Abdul Razak Dawood, trade adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in an interview. “But there is a much bigger world.”

Pakistan is due to sign a transit and preferential trade agreement with Uzbekistan in July, he said, adding that an agreement with Afghanistan would also be reached by June.

Analysts see the new impetus in the context of Pakistan’s geostrategic framework, which draws on the economic cooperation championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his Belt and Road initiative.

While China has directed its investments towards power generation in Pakistan as part of its agreements with the BRI, its funding has also focused on oil and gas projects for exploration and distribution in Central Asia.

“The economy is part of the strategic outlook,” said Vaqar Ahmed, co-executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. “Ultimately, you would need cooperation in economics, trade, and investment to keep the craze for your strategic interests going.”

– Karthikeyan Sundaram in New Delhi

Mapped territory

London is the most expensive city in the world to rent a warehouse, with price growth overtaking Hong Kong and San Francisco as the pandemic fuels a space race. Logistics properties cost $ 24.90 per square foot in the UK capital in 2020, up 13% in one year, according to data from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Consumers have responded to Covid-19 lockdowns by buying more online, pushing retailers to step up delivery services, especially in Europe where suitable logistics locations were already scarce.

The Oz Accord Must Be Read Today | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for a full trade deal with Australia, amid warnings from farmers that cheaper imports could bankrupt them. Revenge spend | Walmart saw strong quarterly sales growth and improved its earnings outlook, an impressive achievement after facing a tough comparison to storage fueled by last year’s pandemic. E-commerce sales in the United States rose 37% in the quarter, while analysts expected an average of 24%. Log jam | As builders continue to pay record lumber spot prices, the futures market indicates that the historic recovery may end. At the same time, Uruguay’s timber exports could reach a record high this year, with Asian countries buying more at higher prices as the global recovery takes hold, according to one of the country’s largest logging companies. . Chip supply | Shortages in the semiconductor industry, which have already criticized automakers and consumer electronics companies, are getting worse, making it harder for the global economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. In the United States, the Senate will include $ 52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing in a larger bill to boost competitiveness with China. Vaccine production | The executive arm of the European Union will present a proposal to the World Trade Organization calling on other countries to help build vaccine production capacity in developing countries and export more vaccines while exploring a possible exemption from patents. Housing Bottlenecks | Housing starts in the United States fell more than expected in April, suggesting that supply chain constraints and rising material costs continue to hold back builders. Air taxis | Volocopter has unveiled a larger and longer electric aircraft to expand the travel offerings planned outside the city limits. Meanwhile, the oil that cooked your fries is now refueling your plane. On the Bloomberg Terminal Chip gain | Semiconductor Manufacturing International Set to Push Return on Equity to 7.5%, Same Level as 2015 and Earlier, Despite Persistent Supply Disruption Risk for Several Years Following Tighter Requirements in export licensing to the United States, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Overcooked | Argentina’s beef export ban hampers the country’s access to foreign currency, with meat accounting for 5.5% of exports, writes Bloomberg Economics. Use the AHOY function to track global commodity trade flows. Click HERE for automated supply chain stories. See BNEF for BloombergNEF’s analysis on clean energy, advanced transportation, digital industry, innovative materials and raw materials. Click VRUS on the terminal for coronavirus news and data and here for maps and charts.

