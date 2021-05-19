More strategy, less policy on China

We need to move beyond what Asian analyst Richard Maude calls the two fatalisms that so often characterize the China debate. First, the idea that China is going up is inevitable and immune to liability, and we just have to get used to it. Second, this conflict is inevitable and we just have to get used to it. Loading Three weeks ago, on April 27, when the Australians picked up the newspaper or turned on the radio, they heard our Homeland Security official Mike Pezzullo beat the drums of war and say Australia must be ready to send, but again, our warriors to fight. Pezzullos’ title came days after Defense Minister Peter Dutton raised the likelihood of war in Taiwan. Then Coalition MP George Christensen piled up, posting on Facebook that war is coming. It would take childish naivety to think these interventions were a coincidence, or to think that the Morrison government was not deliberately encouraging anxiety about the conflict. But it would be a monumental and catastrophic leadership failure to see this anxiety come true. And not the least for the 24 million people who live in Taiwan and who deserve more than to be discussed like a chess piece. Its Beijing which takes advantage of other countries thinking that war is inevitable. As Natasha Kassam and Mark Harrison have warned, this allows the threat of war itself to be used as a political tactic.

Loading Instead, the people most responsible for keeping Australians safe were speaking harshly for political ends and giving Beijing the influence that comes with a sense of inevitability in crisis, conflict and war. It should be remembered that the Biden-Harris administration very deliberately sticks to its policy of strategic ambiguity as the best way to maintain the status quo, while consolidating its diplomacy in the region to promote peace and security. On what basis is the Australian government accelerating this long-standing American position? The first job of national leaders is the security of citizens. The rulers do not make us safe by beating the drums of war with China. Especially when they have presided over eight long years of disastrous failures to provide the enhanced military, security and diplomatic capabilities that our strategic circumstances really demand. Major purchases, including future submarines, the largest in Australian history, are at least a decade overdue and well over budget. Australians do not want their leaders to bow to coercion. But neither do they expect their leaders to recklessly beat the drums of war. We need more strategy, less politics. Talk less, do more.

Dealing with Australia’s interests in our most complex strategic environment since World War II requires more than rhetoric. It requires a clear, confident and consistent affirmation of who we are and our place in the region and in the world. He was a prime minister in the liberal government of Australia who believed President Xi would turn China into a democracy. It was this government that wanted an extradition agreement with China because it absolutely did not understand the Chinese legal system. And now it is this government that is beating the drums of war. Naive one day, belligerent the next. There are two priorities. First, we need to manage our bilateral relations with China in regional terms and be a more committed regional partner. We need to contribute to what I have called a settlement point between the United States and China. The stakes are too high for the great powers not to determine the means to reduce the risk of miscalculation. We want the great powers to avoid provocation, use high level diplomacy to clarify their red lines on fundamental national security interests; be competitive in the areas of trade, investment, technology, foreign policy and human rights; and find a space to cooperate where there are mutual benefits, especially on climate change and the pandemic.

Loading A Labor government would apply Australian diplomacy and political savvy to the result the nation, region and the world need: a point of an agreeable settlement between our greatest ally and our greatest trading partner. We should also add more value to the alliance by being a partner of choice for other countries in the region. In part, this means discouraging a dynamic of fidelity testing. As former Labor Foreign Secretary Gareth Evans said: No state can afford to ransom its economy for a test of loyalty to Washington and none can afford to keep its security in check. ransom for a loyalty test in Beijing. We need to find and be consistent on the points of potential cooperation with China. This includes climate change, one of the biggest problems in our region. Whether it’s cuts in development assistance or our diplomatic capacity, Australia’s soft power has been diminished precisely when we need it.

Loading The second priority is to better equip our community, our Parliament and our democracy to face these challenges. With the rise of authoritarianism around the world, we must more than ever invest in the health of our democracy and live up to our values ​​at home. We know that political parties can be vectors for foreign interference, which is why Labor banned accepting foreign donations two years before the government finally banned them by law. Nor will we be properly equipped until the government puts in place a genuine cybersecurity policy that treats our democratic institutions as critical infrastructure and protects against foreign interference related to cybercrime. But we also need more than laws. One suggestion made to me is to better fund Chinese language broadcasting on SBS and ABC, so that there is a greater plurality of Chinese media voices in that country. We need greater literacy capacity from China and Asia in Australia to inform and integrate our political parameters. And Chinese-Australians who have experienced a rise in racism and suspicion need more leadership and protection. We do not have to submit to both fatalisms and it is not in our best interests to do so.