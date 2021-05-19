Government won’t let anti-Semitism ‘grow’ or ‘get worse’

The daily beast

Bill Gates Thought Jeffrey Epstein Was His Nobel Prize Ticket, Says Former Staff

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Photo Bill Gates enjoyed courting at Jeffrey Epsteins’ mansion in Manhattan, allegedly seeking refuge from his marriage and chatting with the high-profile guest sex offender circle about philanthropy and other mundane matters. sought another perk by networking with Epstein: Gates was hoping the well-connected pervert could help him get the Nobel Peace Prize, a former Gates Foundation employee told The Daily Beast. relationship with Epstein and he was told it was a maneuver to try and win a Nobel Peace Prize. They said the tech mogul has even kept some employees on call on award day in recent years, in case he gets the accolade.We were aware of things that posed potential reputational risks for the foundation and its organizations. co-chairs, Bill and Melinda, said the former employee. Even then, people knew this guy wasn’t very clean, the person said, referring to Epstein. [Gates] thought Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some sort of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which Bill wants more than anyone else thing in the world, the I think he was ultimately disappointed that it didn’t work out, the person added. Epstein was known to cultivate a rolodex of elite contacts from around the world: billionaires, royals, celebrities, prominent politicians and scientists, including Nobel Laureates Frank Wilczek, Gerald Edelman and Murray Gell-Mann . The fund manager has also opened various nonprofits over the years to refer millions of people to his friends’ projects and to fund research at institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. . Researchers continued to take money from Epstein despite widespread reports of his abuse of underage girls and young women. Former staff say Gates believed Epstein was his ticket to the prestigious award adds fuel to a Norwegian newspaper report from last year that highlighted a 2013 meeting with Gates. Epstein, and then chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committees, Thorbjrn Jagland. A spokesperson for Bill Gates, however, denied that the billionaire philanthropist was seeking Epsteins’ help to secure the prize. Nobel would certainly be a great honor, it is wrong. to declare that Bill Gates was obsessed with honor, making it a goal or campaigning for it in any way, the spokesperson told The Daily Beast. If Epstein had a plan or motivation to fit into any process related to any awards or honors on Gates’ behalf, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers to ‘help. Gates’ advice on how to end a toxic marriage, sources say.Since his divorce was announced this month, Gates has faced a torrent of surveillance over his ties to Epstein, whom he has met with dozens of times after Epstein went to jail for soliciting a minor and had to register as a sex offender. Over the weekend, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal ran reports on Gates’ alleged story of punching employees and his extramarital affair with a Microsoft engineer. It was no secret within the foundation he had alliances, said the former foundation employee. The daily beast. From Melindas’ attitude towards infidelity, the employee added, I don’t think it was a permissive wink at all. I think she was humiliated and didn’t like it. According to People, Bill and Melinda Gates will continue to be co-chairs of their foundation, even though they share their $ 130 billion in marital assets, due to their shared ambition for the Nobel Prize. A source told the magazine: They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize. So one thing that was part of that is if it gets worse, that ends it. It seems like it’s on the agenda, and it’s for both of you.Melinda Gates warned Bill about Jeffrey EpsteinBill Gates may have had the award in mind in March 2013, when he and Epstein got together. would travel to Jaglands in Strasbourg, France. The appointment was revealed by Dagens Nringsliv, Norway’s largest business newspaper, in an October 2020 report. At the time of the meeting, Jagland was chairman of the Peace Prize committee and Gates was a nominee. potential for the honor. The meeting also included members of the International Peace Institute (IPI), a think tank led by a former Norwegian diplomat. Terje Rd-Larsen, whom the secret charity Epsteins lavished on with a donation of $ 375,000 in 2017 (Rd-Larsen resigned from the New York-based IPI last October after revealing that his group received $ 650,000 in donations from Epstein, who also provided him with $ 130,000. According to DN, Jagland said Gates and Epstein arrived at the Strasbourg meeting together, and Epstein introduced Gates to the IPI for a polio eradication project Rd-Larsen did not attend the meeting but is a longtime friend of Jagland. RD-Larsen also had long-standing ties to Epstein, who issued press releases touting his support for the IPI then that he was working to rehabilitate his image after his 2008 conviction in Palm Beach, Fla. (As the Daily Beast reported on Sunday, Gates allegedly encouraged Epstein to revamp his media reputation.) In an email Addressed to DN, Jagland claimed that Gates had requested to meet with him during q he was in France and their discussion was not about the Nobel, but about the human rights organization of the Council of Europe working on counterfeit vaccines. When asked if he thought it was a conflict to socialize with a possible Nobel Prize winner, Jagland told the newspaper: Bill Gates was not nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013. Shortly after the Strasbourg rally, the Gates Foundation awarded millions of dollars to the IPI; Records on the foundation’s website show that the IPI received a grant of $ 2.5 million in October 2013, $ 5.5 million in March 2014, and $ 256,968 in June 2019 and July 2020. , in September 2013, Bill and Melinda Gates spoke at the Eighth Annual IPI Ministerial Working Dinner on the Middle East. A summary of the event says the couple were special guests who discussed their foundation’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio and cited the link between health and safety. Beast to a 2019 statement, which says: Several high-level people suggested that Bill Gates meet with Epstein because he claimed to be able to bring billions of dollars to philanthropy based on his status as an agent and Adviser to Wealthy People Regarding Given the prospect of helping catalyze a significant increase in charitable giving, Gates has met with Epstein and others on several occasions to discuss philanthropy and the work of his foundation. Although Epstein aggressively pursued Gates, Gates had absolutely no business partnership or personal friendship with Epstein. Gates never socialized with Epstein or attended parties with him.It became clear that Epstein distorted the nature of his meetings with Gates while struggling to fit behind the scenes without Gatess’ knowledge . Bill Gates regrets ever meeting Epstein and admits it was an error in judgment to do so Melinda Gates called divorce lawyers in 2019 after Epstein Report: WSJ Strasbourg meeting may not have been Gates’ only overseas visit with Epstein. Media Franceinfo reported on a list of famous visitors to Epsteins’ Paris apartment, which at least once included Bill and Melinda, according to the former financial butler. A spokesperson for Melinda Gates told The Daily Beast that Melinda had never been to Epsteins Paris. In the spring of 2013, Epstein and his friend Lawrence Krauss appeared to be touting Gates’ appearance on a future panel in Arizona. State University in 2014. The theoretical physicist who led the ASUs Origins project and left the university amid allegations of sexual misconduct, dropped Gates in an email to a potential panelist for the event, who was then canceled. (Epstein had donated $ 250,000 to Project Origins, while his pal, billionaire backer Leon Black, donated $ 2 million, according to Buzzfeed.) In an email obtained by the Daily Mail, Krauss indicated that Epstein was hosting a panel on the origins of Money “and that” right now, he has Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Larry Summers on board. Through a spokesperson, Branson denied having anything to do with the event, while Summers apparently did not comment on the article. Reached by The Daily Beast, Krauss only said the panel never happened. Since I don’t know Gates or those people, I can’t comment, he said. with additional reporting from William Bredderman Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.