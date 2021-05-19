fertilizer subsidy DAP rate modi govt historical stage last update





Image source: INDIA TV PM Modi held a high level meeting on the issue of fertilizer prices. Stressing that the well-being of farmers is at the heart of his government’s efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a historic step by increasing the fertilizer subsidy by 140%. of Rs 500. A bag of DAP will cost them Rs 1200 instead of Rs 2400. The government is expected to spend an additional Rs 14,775 crore approximately on this grant. The decision was taken after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue of fertilizer prices. A detailed presentation was made to him on the issue of fertilizer prices. ALSO READ: PM-KISAN 8th tranche: PM Modi releases Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 farmer crore It has been discussed that the price of fertilizers is undergoing an increase due to the rising prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc. at an international level. PM stressed that farmers should get fertilizers at old rates despite the international price hike. Last year the actual price of DAP was Rs 1,700 per bag. In which the central government provided a subsidy of 500 rupees per bag. The companies therefore sold fertilizers to farmers for 1,200 rupees per bag. Recently, the international prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc. used in DAP increased by 60 to 70%. So the actual price of a DAP bag is now Rs 2400, which could be sold by fertilizer companies at Rs 1900 after considering a subsidy of Rs 500. With today’s decision, farmers will continue. to get a DAP bag for Rs 1200. The Prime Minister noted that his government is committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers and will do everything possible so that farmers do not have to face the brunt of rising prices. The central government spends around Rs 80,000 crore annually on subsidies for chemical fertilizers. With the increase in the DAP subsidy, the Indian government will spend an additional 14,775 crore rupees as a subsidy during the Kharif season. This is the second major decision in the interest of farmers, after transferring Rs 20,667 crore directly into the farmers account under PM-KISAN on Akshay Tritiya day. Latest news from India







