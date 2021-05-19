Urging end to terrorism in Poso, citizens send open letter to President Joko Widodo

Sahir Sampeali, representative of the population of Tampo Lore, Poso Regency, Central Sulawesi, told VOA (17/5) that the open letter to President Joko Widodo was prompted by the incomplete security concerns that plagued the Poso region over the past 22 years. .

In the most recent incident, four residents of Kalemago village, East Lore district, on Tuesday (11/5) were killed by the Mujahedin terrorist group in eastern Indonesia. This incident occurred just six months after the group killed four farmers in Lembantongoa village, Sigi Regency, in late November 2020.

We are drawing conclusions based on the wishes of all the people of Tampo (land) Lore, right? The situation and conditions at Poso Regency have been going on for around 22 years and it seems that so far there is no solution for the future of all the people of Poso Regency, Sahir explained. Sampeali was contacted from Palu.





In the letter read during a plenary session in the DPRD building in Poso on Monday (5/17), they called on President Joko Widodo to immediately resolve the security concerns in Poso, and provide social security and l economic empowerment for the survival of all living people. and a farm in Poso, around the Blue Mountain area which has so far been unable to move due to insecurity.

Then the fourth called on the president to provide grief and social security to the families of the victims of the humanitarian tragedy in Poso, Sahir Sampeali said.

Security operations did not provide a sense of security

Adriani Badra, director of the Celebes Institute in central Sulawesi, told VOA that residents’ initiative to send an open letter to Jokowi illustrates the anguish of people who live in fear for too long. The series of security operations organized at Poso does not guarantee security. Since MIT was tracked down after killing four farmers in Lembantongoa, Sigi Regency at the end of November 2020, there was hope that the group could be caught by the Madago Raya task force, but the group returned to l action by killing four coffee farmers in the East. Traditions.





Civil society continues to be a victim. There was no guarantee, this operation did not guarantee a sense of security, so the community was asked to become support system, provide information, provide what is. “What is the guarantee? Firstly, the guarantee of the sense of security of the community in their activities as this group is constantly moving to the targeted areas. They can get food logistics easily and quickly,” Adriani said on Tuesday (18 / 5).

The Célèbes Institute is an organization that since 2011 has focused on programs for the rehabilitation and reintegration or reunification of former terrorist convicts in society.

Yunus Hadi, member of the Regional Council of People’s Representatives for Central Sulawesi Province, said it was time for TNI to become fully involved in the pursuit of the MIT terrorist group operating in the guerrilla forests in Poso, Sigi and Parigi Moutong.

The concrete proof is first Santoso, later they will bring the TNI into the forest, maybe somehow the TNI has the knowledge, which means they have anti-guerrilla names. “They (MIT) are guerrillas, you have to fight it with the anti-guerrilla,” Yunus Hadi said. He added that additional TNI POLRI personnel were to be involved in the operation.

He stressed that serious and serious efforts must be made by the authorities to ensure that no more innocent citizens are victims of murders committed by the MIT group.

If they are serious about saving their country, they must have obtained DPOs (People Search List), but what to do now? The tools are sophisticated. Where are the results ?, said Yunus Hadi, DPRD member of Central Sulawesi from the constituency of Poso Regency.

The device continues to chase the MIT group

The Deputy Chief of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Brigadier General Pol Hery Santoso, has revealed that currently, the regional operation codenamed Madago Raya 2021 is still pursuing the MIT Poso group.





“We are currently pursuing the DPO MIT Poso group, to all the Indonesian people, especially in central Sulawesi, we ask for your prayers and support, so that this pursuit can be successful,” Hery Santoso said in the activity remission of aid to families. victims of violence by terrorist groups in the village of Kalemago, sub-district of Lore Timur, Poso Regency to the regional police of central Sulawesi, Tuesday (18/5).

Madago Raya is the code name for the new operation used by the police since January 1, 2021, replacing Tinombala, which has been in use since January 10, 2016. In VOA records, Operation Madago Raya is the code name of the 11th organized operation. at Poso since 2013. [yl/ft]