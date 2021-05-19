Punjabi farmers in Pak slam new sugar factory law, say their rights have been compromised





May 19, 2021

Lahore [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Pakistani farmers criticized the passage of a new law controlling sugar factories, saying their rights had been compromised in the amendment law contrary to what they had been provided for in the ordinance from last year. The Agriculture Ministry said they were not part of the legislative process because the 2021 (Amendment) Sugar Factories Act was passed on May 4 by the Provincial Assembly. the sugar cane crushing season when the ordinance had empowered the government to give a date for this purpose. It also allowed sugar factories to pay dues to farmers by June 30, compared to just 15 days from the purchase of the sugar cane in the now-repealed ordinance. In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President Pakistani Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, said the measures in the previous ordinance to safeguard farmers’ rights were struck down by law, alleging pressure from the sugar mafia to be behind the legislation, Dawn reported. “The assemblies are supposed to protect the rights of the masses (farmers and consumers) in a Unfortunately, the Punjab Assembly and the provincial government maliciously passed the amendment law in which the exploitation of the sugar mafia was officially allowed. ; the mills will start operating until November 30, instead of October 1. [cane procurement receipt] collection authorized until June 30, instead of being payable within 15 days of issuance of the CPR, ”he said.

“Control by the government or any authority is abolished and the sugar mafia has been given full control to exploit farmers and consumers,” he added. Seeking immediate withdrawal from the law, Khokhar also called for the impeachment of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar. as provincial minister of law. He also threatened to organize a protest outside the Punjabi Assembly until the act was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Kissan Board Pakistan said the link between the sugar mafia and corrupt politicians had broken the backs of poor farmers by the law. Dawn reported that the board regretted that sugar cane farmers now have to wait seven months for their dues to be paid, while the cane commissioner has been sacked. Punjab’s cane commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo had received hundreds of complaints about delays, non-payments or illegal deductions during the last grinding season which ended in the first week of April. He asked the grieving farmers to approach him after June 30 because under the new law he could not take any action against the millers. (ANI)

