Chinese leader tightens grip on power with vast network of institutes teaching Xi Jinping’s thought

Chinese leader Xi Jinping consolidates its control over Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and the wider population by establishing institutes across the country to propagate its eponymous dogmak known as Xi Jinping Thought.

Since becoming the supreme leader of the CCP in 2012, Xi has decided to centralize power and encourage a cult of personality echoing the first leader of the Partys. Mao Zedong, noted analysts. A key part of this strategy is the dissemination of its own political ideology, officially called Xi Jinping Thought for Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

The concept was first sketched out in a speech Xi gave at the Communist Party’s National Congress in 2017, in which the doctrine was enshrined in the CCP’s constitution making Xi the first leader since Mao to have an ideology. bearing his name to be adopted in the party’s charter while he is still in office.

Xi Jinping’s thinking, encapsulated in a collection of important writings and speeches delivered by the leader, calls for dramatically advancing the country’s economic and technological might by 2035. It also envisions a world-class army that can match the US armed forces halfway through. century.

The ultimate goal is to transform China into a “great modern socialist country” by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the CCP coming to power.

Since the birth of the Xis ideology, research institutes dedicated to its study and promotion have been established in more than 20 universities across the country. Classes have also become compulsory learning for students at dozens of colleges and universities. The regime even released a mobile app for teacher Xi Jinping Thought, which is considered one of the most popular.

CCP officials have also been ordered to study Xi Jinping’s thinking. To achieve this, the regime has set up hundreds of Xi Jinping Thought Institutes across the country, from large cities to remote villages, to implant ideology throughout the civil service, according to recently released government documents. obtained by The Epoch Times. The documents, released by the provincial government in southwest China’s Guangxi Province, reveal how the institutes work and their vast geographic scope, information that had not yet been made public by the regime.

[All officials] You must consciously use Xi Jinping’s thought for socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era to arm your minds, guide your practice and advance your tasks, the Guangxi regional government ordered in a leaked document on July 15, 2018.

Senior officials were also tasked with monitoring the progress of lower-level officials learning Xin Jinping’s thinking, the documents said.

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and other leaders applaud during the closing session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China on March 11, 2021 (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

Xi Jinping think tanks

According to an internal document from the Guangxi provincial government released in November 2019, the regime began deploying the Xi Jinping Thought Institutes in July 2018.

The document says that Guangxi, which has a population of around 50 million, has established 138 Xi Jinping Thought Institutes in its cities, districts and government offices. The institutes are officially called New Era Civilization Practice Centers.

Meanwhile, 21,294 Xi Jinping Thought Teaching Stations, officially called the New Era Civilization Practice Station, had been set up in villages, townships and neighborhoods in Guangxis.

Another document from July 2018 detailed the functioning of the centers. He said the centers should treat teaching Xi Jinping’s thought as its most important task and strive to deeply disseminate the thought and clarify its historical significance.

The centers were instructed to set up classrooms large enough to accommodate 100 people, print learning materials and distribute them to all officials, organize tests and organize activities at least once a week.

The document not only asked officials to learn of Xis’ thinking, but also ordered them to disseminate the ideology through the media and on social media platforms such as videos and posts.

In a May 2018 document, Xi Jinping Think Tanks that operate in smaller communities were instructed to organize learning in formats popular with people, such as seminars, study circles, contests. and quizzes. They were also encouraged to hold classes in homes, farms or factories.

The stations were also urged to turn aspects of Xi Jinping’s thought into songs that could be sung by locals. Officials were tasked with ensuring that every resident of the village or neighborhood studied the ideology by following the progress of its study.

Learn the history of the revisionist party

In the run-up to the centenary of the CCP establishment on July 1, the regime has launched a nationwide campaign to study the history of the Party, as interpreted by Xi.

Two recently published books which mark Xi as its author, An Abridged History of the Chinese Communist Party and On the History of the Chinese Communist Party, whitewashed the atrocities committed under the Maos regime and glorified the achievements and ideologies adopted by Xi.

In an April document, the Guangxi regional government ordered all officials to study this latest version of history by reading these two books as well as several other official Xi books.

It has also set up 15 inspection teams at the provincial level to monitor officials working in different government departments, universities, television stations, newspapers, radio, academies, associations, public enterprises and municipal administrations. The teams were tasked with checking and testing the officials’ learning progress.

[The inspection teams] need to shop around [the lower-ranking government departments] and guide [the officials], inspect departments at random, investigate by chatting with different people and observing [lower ranking officials] study, says the document.

In March, more than 100 officials from different departments of the Guangxis provincial government shared their key lessons from their Xi Jinping Thought Classes, according to the document. In these shares, all officials expressed their loyalty to Xi and his administration.

Huang Jinqiu (pseudonym), a senior journalist in mainland China, told The Epoch Times in Chinese that officials had no choice but to pledge allegiance to the leader.

It has become the culture of the CCP that all officials should express their loyalty to Xi and the party in public, Jin said.

Jin said that Chinese officials are trying to portray themselves as very leftist, very loyal, and support the CCP government to protect themselves from investigation or dismissal.

No matter how corrupt you are, you will be safe if you are loyal to Xi Jinping, he added.

Cathy He contributed to this report.