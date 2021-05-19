INDONESIA MIDDLE EAST Jakarta, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the fear of sectarian tensions





A school in Sumatra expelled a 17-year-old student for showing a video in which she “humiliated” Palestinians. A cleaner in West Nusa Tenggara has been investigated for a similar reason. The mistaken perception of a “war” between Christians and Muslims amid violence in Palestine. Maximum alert from the government and the army.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – In Indonesia, controversy rages around the story involving a high school student expelled from school in Bengkulu (Sumatra island) for posting a video on the popular social network TikTok that “humiliates” Palestine and its people. Activists and representatives of civil society say the decision is part of a worrying social phenomenon, the result of a growing “authoritarian” drift of institutions – including educational ones – towards young people. Following a resolution signed by the school administration, police and local military command in Bengkulu on May 17, the student received an official note certifying her expulsion from the institute. The process reached the final act, despite the young woman – known only by the initials MS – expressing remorse and apologizing for the gesture made. According to the prosecution, the girl would have encouraged hatred of the Palestinian people and fomented racial discrimination against Muslims. In his defense, MS said the video had an ironic purpose and was intended to mock recent violence between Israel and Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. The day before, a cleaner called HL from West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) was charged by police for broadcasting a video message in which he attacks and blames Palestine. In Indonesia, any confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians has always been regarded in the past – and wrongly – as a religious and racial issue between Muslims and Christians. Several groups, especially among radical Islamic movements, have launched initiatives and fundraisers to support the cause and the Palestinian people. A government office in Karanganyar, Central Java has also joined the initiative, but there are also spontaneous initiatives of private citizens who collect money in public parks or open spaces. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo also spoke on the violence, expressing hope that the conflict could end soon after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leaders of Singapore and Malaysia. Addressing his fellow citizens, former intelligence chief and retired army general AM Hendropriyono recalled that the confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians is not a religious issue between Christian Muslims. “These are territorial claims between Palestinian Arabs and Jews [settlers].” He said. And the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “is none of our business.” Right now, a directive is circulating among the military calling for the dissolution of the ethno-religious issue surrounding the conflict in Palestine these days.







