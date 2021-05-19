PM inaugurates 2,056 apartments for industrial workers in Naya Pakistan – Pakistan housing project





PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 2,056 residential apartments, built for industrial workers at an estimated cost of 5.93 billion rupees in Regi Lalma (Shahi Bala) as part of Naya Pakistan’s housing program.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, KP Minister of Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai, provincial ministers and MPAs, unveiled the plaque of the residential apartments, built by the KP government for industrial workers in Regi Lalma.

The Prime Minister inspected low-cost residential apartments and the newly built school in the labor complex. He was briefed on the main features of the megaproject and the services provided to the labor complex where these apartments had been built under the PM Naya Pakistan housing project.

The Prime Minister was informed that the price of each apartment was 2.6 million rupees, of which a grant of 300,000 rupees would be provided by the government and the remaining amount would be paid by the beneficiaries in easy installments. A quota of 3% has been allocated to widows and 2% to people with disabilities.

Those who work in the industry for three years are eligible for apartments to be allocated on the basis of ownership by lottery in a transparent manner. This is the KP government mega housing project completed in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide affordable and low cost housing to people.

The labor complex, having these residential apartments, is equipped with all facilities, including drinking water, roads, mosques, schools, parks, land, electricity and gas. Four large tube wells and overhead reservoirs were built to ensure uninterrupted water supply to its inhabitants.

The project has a one-school facility with 30 classrooms, built to provide quality education to the children of industrial workers in addition to other segments of society on their doorstep.

Phase I of the Workforce Complexes project was launched in 2011 and its Phase II in 2013. However, the project was delayed due to lack of funding due to the lackluster approach of previous regimes. of the Center. The Workers Welfare Board (WWB) had planned to build similar residential apartments in Hattar, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar for laborers and industrial workers as part of the Naya Pakistan housing program.

The KP government has accelerated work on the Jalozai housing project, on around 10,000 kanals, where the construction of 1,320 residential apartments and low-cost housing for the poor and workers was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 21.

Likewise, Letters of Award for Hangu Housing Township, with an area of ​​approximately 8,300 kanals, were issued to people, people with disabilities, widows and government employees by the Provincial Housing Authority of government of the KP under the Naya Pakistan housing project.

These megaprojects would help thousands of poor people to own their homes and save their hard-earned amount as rent.

