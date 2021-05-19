PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Guj, announces relief package of Rs 1000 CR

PM Narendra Modi is briefed on areas affected by the cyclone during the aerial survey. (Photo: Twitter / @ narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday carried out an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in the state. Expressing solidarity with those affected by the cyclone, the Prime Minister also announced Rs. 2 lakh as a courtesy for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the areas affected by the cyclone in Una (Gir-Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat and Diu. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other officials during this visit.

He also chaired a meeting in Ahmedabad to review relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken in areas affected by the cyclone. The Center will also deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage in the state, on the basis of which further assistance will be provided.

As a courtesy, a lakh of Rs 2 would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in all affected states, the prime minister announced.

PM Modi assured those affected by the cyclone to work closely with the state government during this difficult time and to extend all possible assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected areas.

During his visit, he also provided an update on the Covid-19 situation in the state and stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures are taken.

As a courtesy of Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in all affected states. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the wounded. GOI is in full solidarity with those affected and will provide them with all possible support. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021

The prime minister said the Center was working closely with affected states following the post-cyclone situation. Immediate financial assistance would also be provided to these states after the respective state governments share their assessments with the Center.

PM Modi stressed the need to continue focusing on more scientific studies related to disaster management and called for more focus on improving intra-state coordination as well as on the use of communication techniques. modern to ensure faster evacuation of affected areas.