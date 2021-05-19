Pakistan and China will have 350 km shorter road connectivity as an alternative to CPEC





CPEC

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan and China will soon have a new and alternative short road connectivity as an alternative to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would be built by Pakistan at a cost of Rs 50 billion.

The new road funded by the Pakistani government will be added to the Shandur road connecting China under the CPEC and will help to accelerate the pace of economic development between the two countries. The route would be approximately 350 kilometers shorter than the current one via the Khunjerab Pass.

In an official letter written to the Gilgit Baltistans Works Department (GBWD), he was asked to prepare a concept clearance proposal for a new route that would pass through the districts of Shigar, Skardu and Astor and connect with the district of Muzaffarabad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In addition, the relevant departments of these districts were also invited to submit the customs clearance proposals for the construction of a 33-foot-wide road for trucks from Yarkand to the Chinese border to Gorikot to Astor via Shagarthang.

This came after Prime Minister Imran Khans announced a historic development program for Gilgit Baltistan.

The federal government also included the 216 kilometer Shandur-Gilgit road in the Rs 370 billion package.

The Planning and Special Initiatives Development Department said the Rs 50 billion route is considered an alternative route to CPEC and will be completed under the aegis of the GB 2021-26 Integrated Development Plan. The initial cost of the road was estimated at 45 billion rupees and was not increased to 50 billion rupees.

The PC-1 of the project was submitted to the Planning Commission for subsequent approval by the Central Development Working Group (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The Ministry of Communication had already submitted the PC-1 of the project to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for consideration at the next meeting of the Central Working Group on Development (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the Council. national economy (ECNEC).

The new route would be an all-season route, providing an alternative route to CPEC in the winter when the Silk Road is closed due to snowfall. After the Lowari tunnel, the project will be another top-notch and time-saving route for traveling around the region. The total length of the road is 363 km, of which 216 km is in the territory of Great Britain.

