Boris Johnsons’ Liberal planning bill will divide Tories

Planning is both more important to British politics and more interesting than it looks. On the left, the state’s ability to plan economic activity has been a regularly dashed hope in Labor history. On the right, planning follows the great fault line of conservative thinking, a gap Boris Johnson bridges with reckless aplomb. There are philosophical and political issues hidden in the planning bill that was in the Queen’s May 11 speech.

My mind comes back to a meeting on the sidelines of a Conservative Party conference I chaired in Manchester in 2009. What I mistakenly took as an unpromising topic, that of mobile phone masts, drew a house. overflowing. The assembled delegates had come to defend their own patch of greenery at home. They saw construction not as development but as destruction. They had a Ruskinian vision of the natural world. These were the kind of conservatives Kenneth Baker appealed to when he included an entire section on landscape in his anthology of modern conservative thought.

I asked everyone in the audience to hold their cell phones. I then asked who among those holding a telephone in the air was in favor of telephone antennas. Like a Mexican wave, the hands that had gone up went down as one. It was a beautiful dramatization of a party that sponsored economic progress but also opposed it. It is the Conservative Party through the ages. Sometimes liberal, sometimes conservative, sometimes both at the same time. I pointed out that we were a hundred yards from the site of the old Free Trade Hall that Richard Cobden had commissioned in 1853 to celebrate the victory of the market liberals over the producer apologists, an episode that had torn the Conservative Party apart. in two.

The laudable goal of the town planning bill is to ensure that more houses can be built. The number of households has tripled over the past century. A faster birth rate, a slower death rate, later marriages and more of them ending in divorce have all increased the demand for housing. In 1911, only 5% of households had one person. Today, around a quarter of households are made up of one person. Last year over 200,000 homes were built and it was the best year for construction since 1987. Yet the government’s target is 300,000 and the National Housing Federation and the Crisis charity claim that 340,000 per year is the minimum required for England. Whatever number you consider to be gospel, there is a problem here.

[see also:Conservative disquiet over planning reform reflects more than just electoral concern]

It’s also worth noting that the pristine campaign advocates I met in Manchester were wrong about their own nation. For a country with an intensely urban population, it is still a rural protectorate. About a tenth of Britain’s landmass is urban and just over 2 percent is built. Sheep and cows have more land to live on than humans and they barely pay either. Agriculture accounts for over 70 percent of England’s landmass and contributes around 0.5 percent to GDP. The government is on the verge of whether farmers should be subsidized as part of the free trade agreement with Australia. This is a Corn Laws remake with Liz Truss playing Robert Peel.

The planning bill before parliament also tends towards the liberal side. He instructs councils to divide their land into one of three categories: growth, protection or renewal. In areas designated for growth, existing planning laws will, in effect, be abolished; a presumption of development will be established in the hope that the five years necessary for a typical housing plan to be adopted as suitable for development will dissolve immediately. There will be no more of what the Prime Minister disparagingly called the delays in counting newts, a process many in his party see as necessary and crucial local consultation for the conservation of scenic beauty. Not long ago, the late Roger Scruton was studying beauty on behalf of the government. Home builders are unlikely to share his aesthetic sensibility; they are on the other side of the great conservative fault line.

The tension between a liberal desire to speak out and a conservative hope to control the outcome is also visible in the section or rather the absence of a section in the planning bill on an infrastructure tax. In existing legislation, the provisions of Article 106 are designed to ensure that the development includes certain housing at a price below market cost. But, if a replacement for item 106 is due, the details are not yet clear.

The National Housing Federation is adamant that not just any 340,000-a-year old house will do. He says 120,000 of them are to be leased, some at subsidized rates, and another 25,000 are to be for shared ownership. A liberal planning regime will not magically land on these numbers because the housing market does not function like efficient markets for haircuts or baked beans. The increased supply does not have the same effect on prices as elsewhere, especially in an era of such low interest rates.

The government will have to define what it wants and do it. He is going to have to take a point of view that many of his members don’t like. He wants a liberal planning process but will have to step in when his preferred outcome does not materialize. The Johnson government has, for now, decided that construction trumps conservation. But, in the planning and housing market, contradictions follow you. There will be problems on the country roads.

[see also:How Tory dominance is built on home ownership]