PM Modi conducts aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Gujarat and holds review meeting





Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an immediate relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat after cyclonic storm Tauktae hit the state hard on Tuesday. The Prime Minister was in his home state to take stock of the situation in the three severely affected districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and the trade union territory of Diu after the devastation caused by the violent cyclonic storm. As many as 45 people were killed in cyclone-related incidents in the state, leaving a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting utility poles, trees and damaging thousands of homes and roads. Following the enormous devastation caused by Tauktae on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in his home state on Wednesday and he and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani took the air route to visit the affected districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and Union Territory. by Diu. After the two-hour investigation in an Indian Air Force helicopter, the Prime Minister had a review meeting with the Gujarat CM and other senior state administration officials in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport building in Ahmedabad. A presentation was made to the PM regarding the primary assessment of the devastation caused by Tauktae. Details regarding damage assessment, restoration and relief works were also discussed. After the meeting, the PM announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. The unity government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of the damage. The Prime Minister told Gujarat CM that the Center has provided all assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected areas of the state. The PM also announced free aid of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died from Tauktae and Rs 50,000 for the injured. This aid would be given to all those affected by Tauktae across India. The Prime Minister also provided an update on the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat during the meeting at Ahmedabad airport. Cyclonic storm Tauktae on Tuesday passed through the districts of Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, with a wind speed of around 150 km / hour. The maximum damage was inflicted in these three districts, thereafter the intensity gradually decreased as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The storm caused great damage in the state and, according to one estimate, a total of around Rs three thousand crore of losses was inflicted on Gujarat. The maximum damage of Rs. 1,400 crore went to the power grid and around Rs 1,200 crore went to the agricultural sector. Crops like mango, banana and coconut have been ruined. Fallen trees disrupted power lines and blocked internal and main roads, affecting relief operations.





