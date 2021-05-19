Prime Minister Imran Khan opens low-cost family apartments for workers in Peshawar





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation at the ceremony for the distribution of low cost apartments for workers in the industry. Photo: Screenshot via Geo News. Prime Minister Imran Khan opens ceremony for the distribution of low cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar. Under this project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers in the province through the voting process.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the ceremony for the distribution of low-cost apartments among the citizens of Peshawar.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that under the project, 2,056 family apartments will be distributed among registered workers in the province through the voting process. To this end, a quota of 3% has been set aside for widows and 2% for people with disabilities, according to Radio Pakistan.

The project also includes a school with 30 classrooms.

The prime minister said his government is committed to facilitating the lower strata of society in accordance with the model of Riyasat-e-Madina, a welfare state.

“Previous governments did not pay attention to the needs of the poor masses. In contrast, the PTI is the first government to focus on the well-being of the oppressed and neglected through the provision of health cards and housing.” , said the Prime Minister.

He also shed light on the ongoing construction work on the Mohmand Dam and said the reservoir will be completed by 2025, after which it will be able to irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallons of water to residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan said 10 increasingly smaller dams will be built in the country by 2028 to meet the country’s electricity needs and food security.

