5 major investigations into Donald Trump and his companies, explained





While James’ office did not elaborate on what specifically led his office to make the investigation criminal, CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams has proposed this approach – and what it has to do with the investigation. in progress on the Trump organization by the Manhattan district. Lawyer Cyrus Vance – in an interview on “New Day” Wednesday:

“What it appears to be is that the attorney general’s office, during the investigation into the civil wrongs committed by the president, found something that just didn’t seem right and seemed to have some sort of criminal element and brought in the prosecutor’s office. This allows them to pool their resources, to share information. And, in fact, facilitates investigations from both offices. “

True to form, Trump issued a lengthy statement lamenting the investigations against him and suggesting that all James cares about is “shooting Trump.”

While we are not sure whether James’ office uncovered further potentially criminal wrongdoing by the Trump organization during what had been a civilian investigation, we do know the various areas the GA and DA leaned over.

Let’s review.

1) James examines how Trump valued his assets. Following the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to Congress alleging that Trump, along with his family members, had repeatedly “inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to ‘to be listed among the richest people on Forbes, and deflated its assets to reduce its property taxes, “James announced that she would investigate the claims to see if they amounted to the level of fraud. Her office has filed a filing. both Trump’s son Eric and longtime Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. 2) Vance examines the financial workings of the Trump organization. This case arose out of questions about multiple payments in silent money made on the eve of the 2016 election by Cohen to women alleging extramarital affairs with Trump. (Cohen told Congress, under oath, in 2019 that there was “no doubt” in his mind that Tr ump was aware of the silence payments.) However, the investigation is broader than just silencing the money, as Vance is also examining whether Trump has overvalued (and undervalued) various properties to lenders and companies. insurance, as well as whether the company has paid the appropriate amount of tax. Vance’s investigation won a major victory in February when the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s attempts to keep eight years of tax records – from 2011 to 2019 – out of Vance’s hands. Last month, Vance’s office appealed to a former FBI forensic account that was intimately involved in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

So this is what we know from the investigations carried out by the Manhattan DA and the New York AG. But these are far from the only legal issues Trump faces. Here’s a look at some of the more important ones:

3) The defamation lawsuit of E. Jean Carroll. Days before the 2020 election, a federal judge rejected an attempt by Trump, represented by Justice Department attorneys, to effectively dismiss a case brought by Carroll alleging Trump raped her in the 1990s. denied her claim saying, “She’s not my type”. The case is currently pending before the federal court system. 4) Summer Zervos’ libel lawsuit. Zervos, a former competitor of “The Apprentice,” sued Trump in 2017, saying that in his denial of his allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2007, he defamed and harassed her. Trump lost an offer to dismiss the case at the end of 2019, and in March a New York appeals court dismissed Trump’s latest appeal – meaning the case will now go to a court of trial. 5) The trial of Mary Trump. The president’s niece – and author of the scathing bestseller “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” – sued Trump in September 2020, alleging that he, his sister, and his the late brother had committed fraud to prevent him from getting his fair share of the estate of Trump’s father, Fred Sr. Alongside these myriad legal issues, there is the question of whether Trump could be accused of obstruction of justice for his attempts to obstruct and inhibit the Mueller investigation. In a back-and-forth during testimony in Congress in July 2019, Mueller suggested that he thought Trump might be charged once he leaves office. Now, it’s not at all clear if Trump himself faces direct legal peril from any of these investigations. And, if the past is a prologue, Trump will use all means at his disposal to slow down legal proceedings and muddy the waters in terms of public perception. And Trump won a legal victory earlier this year when the Supreme Court declined to hear a case alleging he had violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prevents a president from reaping the benefits of a foreign government. during his tenure.

That said, there is no doubt that James’ announcement on Tuesday night represents a possibly more perilous new phase of the investigation for Trump. And, even if he manages to evade this probe, there are still plenty of other legal issues lurking.

