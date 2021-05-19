What do Jack Ma, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have in common?

In a nutshell, China – and in a larger sentence, they all have important influences, issues, opinions and views on what China does. As an added bonus, their English names all begin with the letter “J” (Xi is technically considered a surname). These players may seem totally different at first glance, but they all play a similar game, albeit from very different seats at the table.

The direction China is taking as a country and as an economy has increasingly become a hot topic. While the Chinese economy has grown incredibly fast over the past few decades, the opportunities and risks surrounding it have also increased. For investors and traders, even leaving politics and philosophy out of the equation, questions always seem to arise. What Kinds of Risks and Rewards Are There in Chinese Business and Industry? What are the possible ways to take advantage of opportunities without taking too many undue risks?

A new dynasty for the markets

While giant Chinese stocks love Ali Baba (NYSE: BABA), China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS: CICHY), and Tencent (OTC, TCEHY) are arguably very well known and trusted as blue chip Chinese equivalents, not so long ago most Chinese stocks seemed to be high risk and uncommon for many investors and traders . As many Chinese stocks have skyrocketed in value, individuals, funds and institutions have piled up to invest in the country’s industries on both the long * and short ** sides.

While individual stocks are certainly an option, volatility can be more pronounced in the Chinese market, and for people with a trading approach for short-term gains, leveraged ETFs like the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull (YINN) and Bear (YANG) 3X shares can provide agile vehicles to trade on indexed groups. the YINN and YANG ETFs are two sides of the proverbial market coin, with YINN for a bullish outlook and YANG for a bearish outlook. These ETFs are benchmarked against the FTSE China 50 Index (TXIN0UNU), which is an index that “includes 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx)” – a bulwark for market dependence in uncertainty.

Over the past three months, around YANG, the bearish fund has steadily increased. For this trend to continue is anyone’s business.

Whatever happens in the geopolitical and economic landscapes that permeate and surround China, traders and investors should take the time to be aware of the opportunities and risks holistically with the future in mind.

* Long: to invest in a security with the expectation that it will increase in value.

** Short: Bet that a given security or index will produce a negative return, either by borrowing a security and selling it, or by using derivatives to return the inverse return of a security or a safety index under -jacent.

