PM conducts aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in Gujarat and announces relief program of Rs 1000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Photo PTI)

After an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in the state. He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the relatives of those killed as a result of the cyclone in the state and of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Fifty-three people – 30 men and 23 women – from 13 districts were killed in Gujarat as Cyclone Tauktae struck parts of the state and left a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting utility poles, trees and damaging hundreds of homes and roads. .

The maximum number of casualties, according to official sources, was reported in Amreli district where 16 people were reportedly killed. The 16 people who died in Amreli include eight men and eight women. Deaths in other districts include nine in Gir Somnath – another worst affected district where the cyclone made landfall in its Una taluka-eight in Bhavnagar followed by 7 in Ahmedabad, three each in Kheda and Panchmahal, one each in Rajkot , Surat, NAvsari, Anand, Vadodara, Valsad and Patan.

Sources also said the extent of damage in the state could be well over Rs 3,000 crore. The central government will also deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of the damage. caused by the cyclone.

In addition, authorities revealed that three boats were reportedly drowned in the village of Amrelis Siyalbet. In addition, sources revealed that in the initial investigation, 1505 private pukka houses were 635 head of cattle were killed in the cyclone. Another, 370 government buildings and nearly 30,000 Kutch-Pukka mixed houses were damaged statewide.

The prime minister on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the three worst affected districts of Gir Somnath (Una), Amreli (Jafrabad) and Bhavnagar (Mahua) in Gujarat and the territory of the Union of Diu. Later that day, he chaired a meeting at the Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL) complex, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Gujarat and in Diu.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also accompanied the Prime Minister during the aerial investigation, senior officials including CM Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan, Principal Secretary Anil Mukim, Additional Chief Secretary of Pankaj Revenue Department Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health Jayanti Ravi, Scientific and Technological Secretary Hareet Shukla Department and Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel were present at the review meeting where the PM was briefed on the estimated damage and the impact of the cyclone.

The Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. Subsequently, the Union government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of the damage in the state, on the basis of which further assistance will be provided, a statement said. published by the Press Information Office.

According to the preliminary estimate, the most significant damage was suffered in the electricity sector. Nearly 70,000 electricity poles were flattened as a result of the cyclone, while the power lines of major power sub-plants were also damaged. A blackout after power outages has been reported in more than 9,600 villages, which the state government claimed to have restored to more than 5,400 villages. The most affected villages were along the coastal areas of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath.

The power supply to the other districts of Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar and Vadodara was also affected, as well as the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Aravalli.

Official sources said the damage will be well over Rs 3,000 crore. The damage of Rs 3,000 crore will be solely from the Department of Energy and the Department of Roads and Buildings. The exact data on the extent of the damage will only be known after an investigation of the damage to the agricultural sector. So the damage will certainly be well over Rs 3,000 crore, a senior government official said.

The PM, meanwhile, assured to extend all possible assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected areas. During his visit, he also provided an update on the situation relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state administration informed the PM of the response measures taken and the PM stressed the need to adopt preventive measures.

In addition to Gujarat, the ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to seriously injured in the cyclone has also been announced for the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and TUs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Immediate financial assistance for these states would also be provided after the respective state governments share their assessments with the Center, according to the government statement.

PM Modi said we must continue to focus on more scientific studies related to disaster management. He called for more focus on improving intra-state coordination and using modern communication techniques to ensure faster evacuation of affected areas. He also called for immediate attention to be paid to repairing damaged homes and properties in affected areas, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM said he would be visiting the cyclone-affected areas in person after arranging an aerial survey on Thursday. An official statement said the CM would first do an aerial survey of the affected areas of Una, Jafrabad and Rajula, then visit the three areas in person and also hold meetings with officials to get an estimate of the damage. , the statement added.

