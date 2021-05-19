Tareen to vote for Imran during budget: Rasheed





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen, who has formed a separate parliamentary group within the PTI, will vote in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan during of the next fiscal year.

While reviewing development work at a hospital in Rawalpindi with Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Tasheed said small conflicts and disagreements occur within the parties, but he was sure Tareen will vote. for Imran during the budget.

It is not even something to discuss or give importance as it happens regularly within parties, he said.

He said the prime ministers’ recent visit to Saudi Arabia remained successful and the country had never enjoyed better relations with the Kingdom.

Rasheed further expressed his gratitude to Sultan for the modernization of the 200-bed hospital with the donation of 200 additional beds and said that they are also establishing a cancer treatment department there.

Sultan assured the hospital would be completed by the end of this year, as tenders were issued for purchase and construction.

The interior minister also announced a public rally at his residence on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine, which has witnessed Israeli violence that has so far killed more than 200 Palestinians, including children.

We announced humanitarian aid for the Palestinians and the cabinet approved it, he said, adding that it was now up to the Foreign Ministry to make the necessary arrangements for its delivery.

