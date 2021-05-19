Donald Trump is an exemplary tenant, says Washington DC landlord





Capital T: The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue has a 60-year lease from the US government.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Donald Trump, the owner, was often accused of using his time in the Oval Office to defend his private business interests. Its detractors have repeatedly denounced its lack of transparency. The former president never had to publicly disclose who his tenants were because his commercial real estate portfolio was owned by a collection of shell companies and federal disclosure laws only apply to direct payments.

Last year, Forbes revealed that 25 commercial tenants renting space in Trumps buildings were making it some $ 115 million a year. During the tenure of the former presidents, some of these tenants, from large investment banks to well-known consumer brands like Nike, Duane Reade and Starbucks, had either lobbied the federal government or bid on federal contracts, or sometimes them. of them.

Meanwhile, the smell of irregularity also lingered on Donald Trump, the tenant. His lavish Washington, DC hotel is housed in the spectacular Old Post Office, a federal building with unique historical significance to the country. Since its completion in 1899, the impressive building, whose iconic clock tower houses the bells of Congress, has served 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue as the nation’s main post office for years. Yet in the modern era, the building had become an underutilized money pit.

In 2012, the US government granted a 60-year lease to the Trump Organization, which beat offers from hotel giants Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide. Trump said he overpaid and that history might prove Uncle Sam got the best of him.

In entering into a deal with the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency that manages federally owned properties, the Trump Organization has agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in painstakingly restoring the Roman Revival exterior buildings. and convert the interior into a luxury hotel. To cover the massive renovation costs, the Trumps company invested $ 42 million, secured a historic preservation tax credit to cover around $ 40 million, and took out a $ 170 million loan from Deutsche. Bank, which appears to be in trouble. On top of all this, the Trump Organization pays the government about $ 248,000 per month in rent, which works out to $ 3 million per year.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Democratic members of the US House Subcommittee on Federal Real Estate Oversight argued that Trump violated the lease when he became president, on the grounds that the agreement prohibits any elected representative from personally benefiting from the lease. They made 10 requests for financial statements relating to the Trump International Hotel, including a subpoena in 2019. All were blocked by the GSA administrator appointed by Trump.

But now it seems that the eleventh time the charm. With a Biden-appointed interim administrator now running the agency, the GSA is finally spitting out some of those documents, CNN reported last week. The GSA has informed House Transportation president Peter DeFazio that it is handing over monthly financial statements for the Hotel Trumps, audits and lease changes.

The GSA provided these documents in confidence and did not make them public, although some older documents relating to the old post office are available online. Many have been heavily redacted.

Yet despite GSA’s years of stone walls and less than transparent paper trails, enemies of Trump hoping to discover a smoking gun might be disappointed.

The tenant pays the rent as agreed in the lease and has made rent payments in accordance with his obligations under the lease. Those payments were not late, a GSA spokesperson said by email.

In April 2020, the Trump organization requested rent relief on the property during the pandemic, the New York Times reported, but that request was denied.

The tenant did not receive rent relief for the OPO lease, according to the GSA. And there was no modification to the lease to change the lease payments.

This is all 100% correct, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization confirmed via email.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place in the Great Lobby of the Trump International Hotel on October 26, 2016. (Photo by Cheriss May)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

In many ways, the fortune of the Trumps DC hotel mirrored the political trajectory of former presidents. Right after the 2016 presidential election, the hotel instantly became synonymous with schmoozy flu, as right-wing figures and GOP elected officials made it a point to frequent the hotel and take selfies at the hotel. Benjamin Bar. The hotel has taken in $ 18 million in the first four months of 2017 and an additional $ 34 million in the past eight, according to Trumps’ financial disclosure report.

But over time, the magic wore off. In 2019, the Trump organization quietly put the hotel on the market, but failed to find an offer, even close to the asking price of $ 500 million. Trump’s latest financial disclosure report, released within hours of leaving his presidency, showed Trump International Hotels revenues were down $ 33 million in 2020, down 62% from to the previous year. And although the hotel was eventually taken off the market, Bloomberg reported last month that Assets were still open for deals.

Now that Trump has left DC, the line of people wanting to do themselves a favor by spending a few nights at his hotel or making an appearance at the restaurant has diminished, making the hotel’s future uncertain.

