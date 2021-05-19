Subpar Starmer still manages to shake Johnson about his travel messages | John crace

YesYou can’t blame Keir Starmer for trying to solve the mystery of the government’s overseas travel messages. After all, in the last 24 hours it has gone from Amber List countries open to visits for family and friends, to closing all travel, to closing only travel essential for business and illness. from family, to essential travel, including abroad. vacation. It’s just that the prime ministers’ questions were probably not the right forum for him to solicit information. Partly because Boris Johnson still finds it impossible to answer a direct question, but mostly because even he doesn’t seem quite sure.

Johnson began by saying that the UK has the strongest borders in the world. Which must make him wonder how he managed to acquire the largest number of cases of the Indian variant outside of India itself. And why India was put on the red list two weeks after Pakistan and Bangladesh, which had comparable levels of Covid 19 in early April. But that was in the past. What matters is that he has now decided that people should only go to the Amber List countries if it is absolutely essential.

PMQ: Don’t visit Amber List countries for vacation, Johnson video says

OK, said the Labor leader, doing his best to catch up. So why, if the government didn’t want people to travel to the amber countries, did it just make it easier for them? And what was the precise difference in the advice for traveling to and from Red List countries? He stopped before suggesting that it could have been easier to do without the amber list entirely and put it all in red if you didn’t want people going to those places. Because it could have given the impression that Labor was in favor of canceling all public holidays abroad for the foreseeable future. Which I guess could be. The work can also be opaque when desired.

It wasn’t Starmer at its best. It was his first LF since the terrible local election results and his mind was also focused on his own backbenchers, how many of them still see him as a possible future prime minister? as was the case with Johnson. Yet even so, he did more than enough to bring Boris back to his default position of insisting that what the country really wanted was for the opposition to back the government and support its every move. .

In Borisland, there is no distinction between his internal and external worlds. Everything has to go at its narcissistic pace and it cannot be challenged. Just as his ideal relationship is one where he is free to do whatever he wants, his preferred government is a one-party state with himself as its leader. The idea that he operates in a parliamentary democracy where the opposition exists to oppose is something he finds almost unbearable.

Johnson was there again later in the session, when Labors Justin Madders pointed out that it had been 664 days since the Tories said he had a comprehensive new plan for social care and that the Department of Health was only now recruiting staff. staff to help them develop a policy. ideas. Boriss’s only response was to say that the Labor Party had done nothing while he was in power barely the fault of the current oppositions and now was the time for him to stop wavering and rallying to the government social protection plan. Even his own backbenchers seemed surprised by this, as it was hard to find something that didn’t exist yet. Then again, I guess, Boris has no trouble hiding behind his own lies and fantasies, so at least he’s consistent.

So maybe Starmer had gotten more under Johnson’s skin, the two leaders could no longer stand up than what appeared at first. Because if the Labor leader is a little under the influence, so is Boris. For all his bravado, he knows his track record is under threat, his travel advice is a mess, he has been far too slow to put India on the red list, and that cases of the Indian variant have increased by almost 30% in the last two. days. And to top off a bad day, her brand new 840 per roll wallpaper that had to pay for itself is already peeling off the walls. There is a metaphor somewhere.

Regardless, Johnson continued to perform well below par, even by his own standards, for the remainder of the session. There was a lack of charm in all of his responses to opposition members. Sooner or later he will realize that outside of Westminster and even inside, it’s not a good idea to continually insult Ian Blackford and the rest of the SNP. Especially when the SNP leader voices the real concerns of many Scottish farmers, let alone the Environment Secretary himself, that the proposed new trade deal with Australia could bankrupt them. Boris may find it funny, but no one else does.

The lack of grace was most evident when Labors Andrew Slaughter asked him what he thought of New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee’s decision to leave the NHS. Given that McGee had been part of the team that saved his life last year, you might have expected some humility and gratitude; a feeling that he regretted that she had made the decision she had made. Instead, he simply ignored her. She should have been grateful for the 1% lower inflation salary increase, and on top of that, there were 11,000 new nurses ready to take her place. This is Johnson’s paradox. The Prime Minister has the atmosphere of a man of the people who does not give a damn about anyone other than himself.