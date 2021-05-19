Ashrafi hails Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s efforts for peace in Palestine – Pakistan





Posted May 19, 2021 4:12 PM

Ashrafi hails Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s efforts for peace in Palestine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Pakistan supports the efforts of Saudi Arabia, the ‘Egypt and other Islamic Arab countries for peace in Palestine.

In a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahroug and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki, he said the position of Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the Palestinian issue was a step in the right direction.

Ashrafi congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his assistance to the Palestinian people. The opening of the border is a sign of Egypt’s love for the Palestinian people, he added.

He said the question of Palestine had become a question of humanity at this time. He said that the OIC Foreign Ministers, at their meeting, adopted unanimous resolutions on the question of Palestine.

He added that Egypt’s ceasefire efforts and the feelings of the Egyptian government and people towards the Palestinians were commendable.

Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahroug said Pakistan occupies a prominent place in the Islamic world and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on the question of Palestine.

He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Muslim Ummah issues was laudable and that Egypt was with Pakistan in solving the problems of the Islamic world.

He added that the Egyptian government was doing everything possible to rectify the current situation in Palestine and end the killings and hoped that a ceasefire would be established soon.

