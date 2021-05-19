Politics
Beijing caused irreparable damage to Hong Kong after freezing the assets of big media mogul
On Friday, the owner of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper saw his HKD $ 500 million assets frozen.
Mr Lai was already facing trumped-up charges under the National Security Act, but this step is the biggest blow to press freedom to date and calls long-term viability into question. from his newspaper, Apple Daily. It ushers in a new era: an era where previously inviolable property rights are up for grabs. While arrests naturally grab the headlines, it is government decisions like this that are most likely to catalyze capital flight and trigger migration.
Beijing’s strategy to stifle press freedom in the city has always been to stem the flow of money instead of imposing outright bans. A recent report on the Red Capital in Hong Kong highlighted the strength of economic pressure as the main lever of media control in the city.
Apple Daily has faced advertising boycotts, initiated by mainland companies at the behest of Beijing, then joined by companies like HSBC. As a result, the firm relies on sporadic loans from Mr. Lai.
The pro-democracy newspaper’s competitors have been bought out by loyal state clients. Mainland stakeholders own nearly 40 percent of the mainstream media, and the vast majority of other media are owned by Hong Kongers whose business interests in China ensure they will never become unbalanced.
Read more: Uyghur World Congress Opposes City of London Corporation’s Position on China
For example, Yu Pun-hoi, the owner of media HK01, owns a chain of movie theaters in mainland China. He expresses his admiration for Xi Jinping, holds leadership positions in Tsinghua and Beijing universities, and holds a doctorate from Peking University in Marxism.
Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has warned that Yu and his company, Nan Hai Corporation, are so closely tied to mainland China that they “could easily be influenced by mainland policies.” Elsewhere in the media landscape, one of Initium Media’s main investors previously worked at the Supreme People’s Court in Beijing and has close ties to President Xi.
Beijing is deploying a two-pronged strategy to ensure that most of the media is owned by its allies and to increase the cost of opposition. Hong Kong flourished as a city due to its geographic proximity to Asian markets, but political ties to Western democracies such as Britain. It’s not just press freedom that is tarnished by Beijing’s contempt for Mr. Lai’s finances.
The decision to target Mr. Lai and freeze assets on this scale, the first time the National Security Law has been used for this purpose, will undoubtedly send repercussions among the city’s elites. Whether you are a dissident Democrat or a corrupt Communist Party official, Hong Kong has been Beijing’s long-arm haven for the super-rich and for corporations looking for a stepping stone to the mainland. Those days are over.
Last week, the Hong Kong American Chamber of Commerce released a survey that showed more than 40 percent of business leaders who responded are considering their future in the city.
Read more: Raab says G7 countries will jointly take China-calibrated approach
Before, I never worried about what I said or wrote when I was in Hong Kong, an anonymous respondent to the Amcham survey said. With the national security law, that has changed. The red lines are vague and appear arbitrary.
The process by which Mr. Lais’ assets were frozen will reinforce the sense of arbitrariness. The media mogul faces a slew of national security charges, but has yet to be convicted of any of them. The presumption of innocence underlies Hong Kong’s legal system. The decision to take the assets of a man who has yet to be tried is a blow to the city’s rule of law.
As the free press, property rights and the rule of law falter, businesses will wonder what the future holds for Hong Kong as a financial center. Hong Kong people who have BNO status will wonder what the future holds. Britain must stand ready to welcome those who decide to move.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]