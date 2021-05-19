US approval of $ 978 million arms sale to Israel criticized as ‘adding fuel to fire’ in Gaza conflict, Middle East News & Top Stories

JERUSALEM (XINHUA) – The recent approval by the US administration of a $ 735 million ($ 978 million) deal to supply Israel with precision-guided weapons is seen as a resolution in sight.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Washington Post reported on Monday May 17 that Congress was formally briefed on the proposed sale on May 5, nearly a week before the conflict in Gaza between Israeli forces and militants escalated. Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday criticized the United States for selling advanced weapons to Israel amid the escalating conflict.

Zarif, on his Twitter account, said the United States had sold “precision” missiles to Israel to “kill more children with more precision.”

Calling the United States the “facilitator” of Israel, Zarif also accused the United States of blocking the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from making a declaration on the conflicts.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr. Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, cited Washington’s patronage of Israel as a key factor behind its continued refusal to be held to account for atrocities committed on the international stage. Iranian news channel Press TV reported.

The United States has “systematically” protected the Israeli government from international condemnation, the Iranian envoy said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s approval of arms sales to Israel, saying the United States was “writing history with bloody hands” in these events “of seriously disproportionate attacks “against Gaza who suffered enormous losses.

“The declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States and other countries that followed it in late 2017 increased the appetite of this murderous state to shed blood,” Erdogan said. .

“Instead of actively preventing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the United States is ready to fuel the fire,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing on Tuesday. .

“The United States has fallen into unprecedented isolation within the UNSC and stands completely on the opposite side of human conscience and morality,” he said, responding to a question from the press on the US arms deal.

Meanwhile, Dr Hilal Khashan, director of the Department of Political Studies at the American University of Beirut, said US support for Israel is “rooted in the formulation of US foreign policy”, that the president either Republican or Republican. Democrat.

Iraqi political analyst Nadhum Ali Abdullah of the Arab Forum for Political Analysis noted that the approval of the arms sales, which comes at a time when Israel is waging a fierce war against the Palestinians, will do nothing to appease tensions or to end the bloodshed.

“This agreement is a message of support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to continue stubbornly rejecting all international solutions and resolutions that seek to calm the situation and stop the Palestinian bloodshed,” he said. he declared.

By providing weapons, the United States is obstructing UNSC resolutions and other efforts to achieve a ceasefire, he added.

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle, Khaled Abdul-Majid, also attributed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict to US support for Israel, “its military arm in the region.”

“Such a biased position of the United States rejects any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which has lasted for seven decades,” he declared.

“Such enormous support gives the Israelis impunity and prevents them from truly negotiating or finding a just and equitable solution with the Palestinians,” he added, urging Washington to “stop hampering efforts” to resolve the issue. the conflict “. meaning” and “lives up to its own slogans which speak of freedom and equality as well as justice”.

Within the US border, there is also a condemnation against the administration’s approval of arms sales.

A video posted online by the CBS news channel showed a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Los Angeles outside the Israeli consulate on Tuesday afternoon, holding Palestinian national flags and placards while chanting slogans.



Israeli tanks positioned on the border with the Palestinian Gaza Strip last Saturday. PHOTO: AFP

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar told CNN on Tuesday it would be “appalling” for the administration to accept the sale, adding that it would be seen as “a green light for continued escalation and undermine any attempt to negotiate a ceasefire”.

The ongoing conflict, the worst violence between Israel and the besieged Palestinian enclave since 2014, has killed 204 Palestinians, including 59 children, and 10 Israelis, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Sunday that the offensive would continue “with full force” and take “as long as necessary”, despite international efforts to negotiate a truce to quell the deadly outbreak.

In a phone call with Mr. Netanyahu on Monday, Mr. Biden said Israel has the right to “defend itself”. But he also expressed his support for a ceasefire.