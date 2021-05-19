Rule of law, economic empowerment of people, vital for rapid progress, steady development: PM – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the rule of law, investment in human resources and socio-economic empowerment of the people were imperative to ensure solid progress and steady economic development in the country.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 2,056 newly constructed residential apartments and labor complex projects completed at a cost of Rs 5.93 billion for industrial workers under PM Naya Pakistan housing program in Regi Lalma in as the main guest.

The prime minister said that developed countries have made solid progress due to the rule of law supremacy and investments to develop human resources.

He said that Allah Almighty bestowed unlimited blessings on the people of Riyast-e-Madinah because they strictly followed the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).

He said that Pakistan could achieve remarkable success in all walks of life by strictly adhering to the principles that formed the foundation of Riyast-e-Madinah which brought a positive revolution, leading to the emergence of Muslims in the world.

The prime minister said Pakistan has all the potential to become a developed country by subduing the corrupt elements. The corrupt mafia joined again to protect their looting and corruption, but I would not give them an NRO no matter what, he said, adding that the nation was aware of some corrupt elements that escaped to London in order to protect themselves.

He said the PTI government was striving to socio-economically empower disadvantaged and poor segments of society and had launched the landmark Sehat universal insurance program to provide free medical services to people.

The prime minister said KP was the first province to launch a flagship universal health coverage program whereby every resident, with a computerized national identity card, could receive free treatment for up to one. million rupees in any part of the country.

He said the Sehat Card Plus program has sparked a revolution in the healthcare industry in KP, benefiting large numbers of people who could not afford expensive treatment.

Imran Khan said the Sehat Card Plus was an example to encourage the private sector to create quality hospitals in towns and villages in addition to significantly improving the current health system.

The Prime Minister referred to a recent report released by UNDP which highlighted a significant decrease in poverty and the gap between rich and poor, in addition to increased human resource development in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after 2013, and said he was talking about the success of the ITP and goal-oriented government reforms. Strategies.

As a result, the PTI had obtained a two-thirds majority in the KP in the last general election which was unprecedented in the history of the province, he added.

The prime minister said providing low-cost housing to poor segments of society was among the top priorities of the government. He congratulated the KP government for completing the long-awaited 2,506 residential apartments for industrial worker families and the work complex project in Regi Lalma.

He said that the banks had been urged to provide loans for building houses to people on easy terms and conditions that would also strengthen the construction industry and give the poor, workers and ordinary men a chance. to change their own destiny.

He said he would ask the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to enter into a partnership with the KP government for the use of empty and unproductive land in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for the construction of low cost housing units for the poor segments of the society.

The prime minister said he visited the multi-faceted Mohmand Dam under construction site today to monitor the pace of work that would be completed by 2025.

The dam would irrigate 17,000 acres of new land in Peshawar, produce 800 MW of hydroelectricity in addition to supplying 300 million gallons of water to Peshawar.

It’s a decade of dams in Pakistan where 10 new dams, including the gigantic Mohmand and Diamir Basha dams, will be completed by 2028, he added, adding that the Mohmand dam would be the first project after 50. years to be completed by the PTI government, he added.

The function was also taken over by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Minister of Labor Shaukat Yousafzai.

